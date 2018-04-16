The Organic Taste Of Sikkim Coffee

Deo Psd Rai

Pakyong, 16 April : The tiny Himalayan State of Sikkim is resourceful and natural, the state has ample of opportunities for people from all walks of life to explore vast field of livelihood scopes.

Sikkim’s tea which is world famous Temi Tarku Tea Garden is exported for its demanding quality and aroma.

Now, adding a new guest to tea is ‘Coffee’, and interestingly this coffee is handmade and purely gown organically without using any pesticides or chemical fertilizer.

Meet Sh. Tek Man Rai of Lower Melli Aching ,Rimbi Topung GPU,West Sikkim has successfully grown coffee cherries in his field and carried traditionally drying, roasting, segregation of fine beans milling and hulling unto final finished product.

This organic coffee can good for homestays, hotels, resorts and for restaurants, the owner Tek Man Rai says. Anyone interested can contact on given no 8145816569 for procuring these coffees.

