Organic will make our farmers rich : CM

Singtam (Khamdong), April 16 (IPR) : Chief Minister Shri Pawan Chamling began his Jan Seva Abhiyan in the East district from today with the inauguration or Prana Prathisthana of Ganesh Statue at the Ganesh Temple at Khamdong Aritar. He also performed Puja and hawan at the temple premises and interacted with the local people and students.

The entourage then proceeded to Simik Gumpa, the main venue for the day’s programme, where the Chief Minister performed Puja.

While addressing the huge gathering at the Gumpa lawns, Chief Minister Shri Pawan Chamling reiterated the Government’s commitment to reach out to every constituency in the State and fulfil the needs and demands of the people and ensure equitable development of every section of the population. He stated that the 32-day visit of the entire Government machinery to every constituency exhibits the sincere commitment of the Government to ensure that nobody is deprived of any rights privileges and opportunities.

Focusing his address towards the students and youth, he urged them to use their sense of discrimination to decide what is right and wrong and not be swayed by negative opinion makers. He added that the Government has laid highest priority to education and an environment has been created where the poorest of the poor get access to quality educated. He reiterated that Sikkim is steadily moving towards being a 100% literate state.

He made the following announcements:

1. Veterinary College will be constructed where Sikkimese students will be given free education.

2. Medical College is being constructed in Gangtok where all Sikkimese students will be given free medical education.

He added that the Government has established 26 colleges and 7 universities in the last twenty two years, along with providing various incentives to encourage total literacy and ensure that students can study any subject of their choice. We are also coming up with our own State University, he further stated. He urged the students to move from perceiving education as certificate or job oriented to life oriented so that our personality is developed. The purpose of education should be to make us good human beings, he added.

The Chief Minister also encouraged the students to change their mjndset and look beyond government jobs and become entrepreneurs, producers and job providers.

Addressing the monks, the Chief Minister recalled the initiates taken by the Government for their overall upliftment through various incentives and schemes.

Addressing the Governmment employees, the Chief Minister stated that the Government has implemented the Pay Commission and enhanced the salaries and allowances of employees working under various capacities. He urged them to work with a sense of responsibility and accountability for the welfare of the people of Sikkim.

Speaking on organic agriculture, he explained that it’s main objective is to improve and preserve the health of the soil so that our ecosystem is healthy, along with preserving human health. He urged the people to use their land for mixed agriculture and not leave any land fallow. We have to reverse the economy and make our farmers richer, he stated adding that farmers should be 100% producers.

He made the following announcements in the context of organic agriculture:

1. Compensation for produce which do not sale for various reasons

2. Market price support

3. Vehicle and vehicle fare to transport organic products for the next five years

The Chief Minister also spoke about the Start Up Scheme of the Government and encouraged the youth to come forward and avail the benefits of the Scheme.

The Chief Minister also announced a one time grant of Rupees one lakh to Khamdong Senior Secondary School.

Concluding his address, the Chief Minister granted in-principle approval and sanction to all the demands presented by the Area MLA, Panchayats and Nagar Panchayats of the Constituency. He assured that the construction of new roads will start in two months time. He maintained that all the work should be done in the interest of the people and should not be contractor-oriented.

He stated that farm houses and other government resources should be used as a model for the benefit of the entire region rather than being for mere employment of few temporary staff.

The Chief Minister also spoke about the high priority laid by the Government in the upliftment of health infrastructure and services.

The Chief Minister announced that MR workers who do not possess COI and have been serving for over 20 years will be absorbed on Work Charge Basis.

“In the span of over twenty years of the tenure of our Government, the life expectancy of the people of Sikkim has increased by 10 years. This is the biggest outcome of all-round and inclusive development of our government,” he concluded.

Earlier, Minister Agriculture and area MLA Shri Somnath Poudyal in his welcome address placed some of the demands of Khamdong Singtam constituency which are on high priority. He highlighted some of the unique initiatives of the Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Pawan Chamling.

Earlier, the Zilla and Gram Panchayat Members of all the GPUs under Khamdong Singtam Constituency and Singtam Nagar Panchayat submitted various demands under their respective GPUs and Nagar Panchayat.

Chief Minister Shri Pawan Chamling was presented with a letter of gratitude for his commitment to establish the first and only all-women college in the State at Ralap East Sikkim.

Aganwadi workers also expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for the recent hike in their monthly honorarium.

The programme concluded with vote of thanks proposed by Former MLA Shri Acharya Tshering Lama.

