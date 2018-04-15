The closing of STNM Centenary Celebration

Gangtok, 15 April (IPR) : Closing ceremony of centenary celebration of Sir Thutob Namgyal Memorial (STNM) Hospital was held here in a local hotel in the capital this evening.

Minister for Health Care, Human Services and Family Welfare Department Shri A.K. Ghatani graced the occasion as the chief guest and Hon`ble Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) Shri PD Rai as the guest of honour in the presence of Shri Shakti Singh Chaudary Mayor Gangtok Municipal Corporation and Commissioner-cum-Secretary Health Shri Vishal Chauhan, along with host of other officers.

Addressing the gathering Shri Ghatani declared the centenary celebration of STNM Hospital closed. He applauded potentials of health care professionals who have showcased their hidden talents during year-long celebration and stated that the STNM hospital has developed unparalleled trust among patients and recalled the contributions of health workers who have dedicated their life to serve patients.

He also underlined upgradation of STNM hospital to newly up-coming 1000 bedded Multi Specialty Hospital at Sichey under visionary leadership of Hon`ble Chief Minister of Sikkim Shri Pawan Chamling, as one of the historic achievements in the health sector of Sikkim.

The Minister also informed about the declarations made by the Chief Minister to eliminate TB from the state of Sikkim by 2022 and further urged everyone to work on mission mode to achieve this target. He also reiterated the deep concern of the Chief Minister to improve health care facilities and to ensure quality health care to the people of Sikkim.

The Minister also urged retired health professionals to come out with suggestions to improve provisions of medical services in the hospital.

MP Shri PD Rai in his address, recalled the hard work delivered by healthcare professionals to set a benchmark for STNM hospital and anticipated same level of spirit and dedication in future. He applauded skills and competence of abled health workers working in STNM hospital. The MP also lauded the year-long celebration as remarkable. He expressed gratitude to every individual for accomplishment of centenary celebration in a grand manner.

Besides colourful cultural programme, a short documentary film on year-long celebration was also presented on the occasion. During the programme, a total of 52 health professionals were felicitated acknowledging their illustrious career and dedicated service to STNM hospital. Minister Shri Arjun Kr. Ghatani and MP Shri PD Rai were also felicitated for the encouragement guidance and invaluable contributions to succeed the year-long event.

Certificate of Appreciation were also presented to different individuals for their contributions throughout centenary celebration.

The programme was also addressed by Medical Superintendent STNM Hospital Dr K.B Gurung.

