Vestige Millionaire Worldwide Success Seminar cum Workshop at Gangtok

Suman Agarwal

Gangtok ,14 April : A daylong Vestige Millionaire Worldwide Success Seminar cum Workshop was organized by the Sikkim Leaders of Vestige Marketing Private Limited, a leading direct selling company dealing in world class health and personal care products, at a local hotel in Gangtok today.

The special seminar was aimed at motivating the existing distributors and giving them some useful advice and tips on growing and maintaining their business.

The seminar was organized under the leadership of State Crown Director Sabita Chettri and group and had Dr. Karimuddin, Universal Crown Director, Assam, as the chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Karimuddin shared his success story and motivated everyone present to work with passion and dedication to achieve success in the field.

Star distributors and members were also felicitated on the occasion.

Vestige Marketing Pvt. Ltd., is an ISO 9001-2015 certified company which started its operations in the year 2004. It is a leading direct selling company dealing in world class health and personal care products with over 2000+ online and offline sales outlets pan India, one international office and several distributor centres.

Vestige has built a widespread network of distributors, which is constantly expanding every year.

Today’s Workshop was Organize by Ms. Sabita Chettri , a Crown Director Sikkim. Contact no- 7430928860 / 9735652556

