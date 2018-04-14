14 years old pregnant after rape by 42 years old man

Pakyong , 14 April : A bizarre incident of sexual assault in tiny Himalayan state of Sikkim is become a trend every now and then. In a new episode of sexual assault within just a week after Pakyong alleged minor molestation by Sikkim Police Head Constable, today West Sikkim Police has arrested a person named Dharma Raj Saru aged 42 years for committing henious crime by making pregnant 14 years old minor who is school drop out as per report by sources.

A man according to minor raped her in July 2017. In this case culprit has been slapped POSCO Act and shall be produced for judicial remand says sources.

How was this discovery made ? Asha worker during routine house visit revealed it is understood.

In this matter The VOS contacted Child Welfare Commission DCPO West who informed that case is recorded and they would proceed ahead.

Today accused was produced before Magistrate Gayzing. Accused Dharma Raj was arrested yesterday (13 April) night around 10:30 PM from place called Salley. Accused is learnt to be daily wage labourer.

Victim is 14 years who stays with her grand parents and she has stopped going to school for the past one month and accused 42 years from Kalibari, Tea State Birpara West Bengal. He is the neighbour of the victim and married having theee children. FIR has been lodged today at Gyalshing Thana 13.04.2018. It was ASHA who came to know that victim is expecting and she further informed about it to the guardians and panchayats. As per the victim she was threaten not to disclose about the incident to anyone. Later on guardians and victim herself lodged an FIR. A child has been send to a safer place under CWC SJE&WD where she was provided counseling and assistance as well.

