127th BR Ambedkar Jayanti observed in Sikkim

Gangtok , 14 April (IPR) : The 127th Birth Anniversary Of “The Father of The Indian Constitution” Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar was celebrated with absolute honour and reverence at Paljor Stadium Gangtok today. The function was organized by the Social Justice, Empowerment and Welfare Department in co-ordination with All Sikkim Scheduled Caste Welfare Association.

Hon’ble Chief Minister of Sikkim, Shri. Pawan Chamling was the Chief Guest for the State level function and the Speaker of Sikkim State Legislative Assembly, Shri. K N Rai was the Guest of Honour. The Celebration was also attended by Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, Panchayati Raj functionaries, Municipal officials, Heads of Departments and other officials of the State Government.

The function commenced on an auspicious note with the ceremonial lighting of lamps followed by the garlanding of the portrait of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar by the Chief Guest and other dignitaries.

The President of All Sikkim Scheduled Caste Welfare Association Shri. Shekar Sewa presented the welcome address after which the Annual Magazine of All Sikkim Scheduled Caste Welfare Association titled “Bhim Chetna” was released by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Sikkim, Shri. Pawan Chamling and the Speaker Shri.KN Rai.

The Guest of Honour for the function -The Hon’ble Chief Minister of Sikkim, Shri. Pawan Chamling in his address stated that the entire life of Bharat Ratna B.R. Ambedkar was a battle for mankind and the conflict and achievements during his lifetime was for the overall advantage of the India of today. The Hon’ble Chief Minister expressed anguish that despite the lifelong efforts of Dr.B.R.Ambedkar , some pockets of the modern and advanced society is still plagued by untouchability and that every individual must ponder over this irony and make individual efforts to ensure untouchability is eliminated at every level . He reiterated that every year Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated with devotion in the State, the country and in many parts of the world, but the truest tribute to the gem that Dr.Ambedkar was would be to imbibe in our daily lives his values and beliefs till it becomes a habit. Then only, the HCM added that all societies would be empowered and progressive in the real sense. He also added that all the sections of society that fall under the minority should not depend on the cushion of caste-based reservations but should strive to rise above the dependence on such and better themselves for the State and the country. He stated that all the Scheduled Castes of Sikkim should enhance their mindsets and thought process so that they can climb the ladders of success and excel without being dependent on any special provisions. HCM added that without the progress of the mind, no society, caste or creed can progress.

The Hon’ble Chief Minister specifically addressed the young school children present at the function and encouraged them to believe in the power of their knowledge and strength of the mind and move forward.

He stated that Sikkim is our home and our heaven and that all sections of the society must come together to take our State to the pinnacles of success.

The Hon’ble Minister for Health and IPR, Shri AK Ghatani who is also the Chairman of the Ambedkar Jayanti Celebration Committee in his address thanked the nodal Department and all the line departments, officials and associations who contributed greatly towards the grand celebration of the Ambedkar Jayanti. He informed that Ambedkar Jayanti was being observed not only in the State Capital but in other districts and sub divisions as well. Commemorating the life and contributions of Dr. Ambedkar, Shri. Ghatani called upon all to take inspiration and excel in their lives no matter what. He called upon the students to make education their one and only priority, as is being strongly advocated by the Chief Minister. In conclusion, the Hon’ble Minister expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for ensuring equality and empowerment to the Scheduled Castes of the state and also appreciated the Information and Public Relations Department for their efforts in bringing out the Ambedkar Jayanti Special edition of Sikkim Herald.

The highlight of the function was the felicitations and the distribution of various grants and prizes.

The Hon’ble Chief Minister was felicitated by the All Sikkim Scheduled Caste Welfare Association in honour of his exemplary contributions to the State and its people.

Individuals who have made valuable contributions to the State of Sikkim were felicitated with the B.R AMBEDKAR PURASKAR:

1) Shri. Ganesh Rai

2) Shri. Damber Sundas

3) Shri. Jerry Basi

4) Shri. Yogesh Ghimirey

5) Shri. Buddhilal Khatiwara.

Winners of the BR Ambedkar Jayanti District Level Essay competition organised by the HRDD on the topic “Provision for protection of minority in the Indian Constitution” were also handed certificates and cash prizes by the Chief Minister:

1) Pema Choki Lepcha, Govt. Girl’s Senior Secondary School, Gyalshing(West)

2) Prerna Gajmer, Mangan Senior School (North₹

3) Phurmit Lepcha, Modern Senior Secondary School (East)

4) Remond Rai, Namchi Senior Secondar School (South)

Recipients of the Ambedkar Scholarship initiated by the Chief Minister which enables students from the Scheduled Caste Community who top their fifth-grade examination to pursue further education in reputed schools in the State and the country were also felicitated and congratulated by the HCM:

1) Prajwal Thatal, Khamdong Sonamati Memorial Government Senior Secondary School

2) Sharmila Kami, Bakcha Primary School

3) Sumit Sunar,Langang Government Secondary School

4) Pratikcha Ramudamu, Government Senior Secondary School.

Sikkimese football prodigy, Komal Thatal was also felicitated by the ASCCWA through the hands of the Hon’ble Chief Minister.

The function concluded with the vote of thanks which was delivered by the Chairman of the 1st BR Ambedkar Football Tournament Shri.AS Baraily.

The latter half of the Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations was the final of the 1st B R Ambedkar Football Tournament which was played out between Sikkim Akraman FC and Sikkim Police.

Earlier in the day, the 127th Birth Anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar was observed at Sikkim Legislative Assembly complex. Hon’ble Chief Minister of Sikkim Shri Pawan Chamling paid rich tribute to the Architect of Indian Constitution by garlanding his statue, amidst the singing of Bhim Bandana. It was followed by garlanding of the Statue of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar by Hon’ble Speaker Sikkim Legislative Assembly Shri K.N. Rai, Cabinet Ministers and other dignitaries. The function began with the rendition of Veda Mantras and lighting of ceremonial lamps.

