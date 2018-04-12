Sikkim CM announces laptops for Class 12 students

Gangtok, 12 April (IPR) : As per the Sikkim HRDD press communique received , “this has the reference to the announcement made by the Hon’ble Chief Minister Sri Pawan Chamling on April 11, 2018 during the meeting at Soreng, and the news items in several newspapers of April 12, 2018 where it is mentioned that the Hon’ble Chief Minister has announced distribution of smartphones to the students of Class 12.

In this context, this is to mention and clarify here that the announcement made by the HCM for the students of Class 12 is in fact for Laptops AND NOT mobile phones. This was clarified during the conversation of the Additional Chief Secretary HRDD Sri Gyan Prakash Upadhyaya, yesterday in the evening with the Hon’ble Chief Minister at Soreng.

This may further be noted that the process for providing laptops for the students of Class 12 is underway.

Hence, the announcement of mobile phone may kindly be understood as laptops as this was a faux pas, which is obvious.

The team HRDD further request all stakeholders to kindly acknowledge the initiatives of the government towards quality education and join hands by creating a great social capital in the education sector”.

Like this: Like Loading...