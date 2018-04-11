Second Day of CM’s Visit to the West District concludes at Soreng

Simon Subba

Gyalshing, 11 April, 2018 (IPR): The 2nd Day of the Sikkim Public Outreach Campaign of Shri. Pawan Chamling, Chief Minister was held today at the Soreng Ground. The C. M. was accompanied by his Ministers, MLAs, Zilla Panchayat Members, HODs and other officials of different departments.

The Chief Minister addressed the public regarding various issues put forward by them whilst speaking to them on various issues encompassing the welfare of the state. He specifically addressed them that the 32 days visit is not to garner votes for the elections but for his desire to meet the public at their level. He mentioned that the visitation to the various districts of Sikkim was to be a ‘result oriented’ visit which he expects the public to give their full support in his endeavor of making Sikkim a progressive State in India.

Shri. Pawan Chamling today expressed his desire to making the Sikkimese Community a self-sufficient, self-reliant and ever progressing citizens in India. He stressed on the goal of making Sikkim an Organic hub for the country where the farmers can explore their opportunities as future stakeholders in the Organic Market. He asked the full participation of the public in making his dream come true while shunning out all the negativity and skepticism towards such an ambitious goal. He greatly emphasized that the farmers are the backbone of our age old community whose contributions shouldn’t be overlooked today. He asked the farmers to work more enthusiastically towards it as the world is moving towards being health conscious and the Organic products are ways through which the public can take advantage of such consumers in a positive manner.

While speaking under the same lines, the Chief Minister announced compensation to organic farmers that compensations will be provided under various circumstances and organic markets will also be established for genuine farmers hence profiting the producers as well as the consumers.

The C.M while addressing the congregation at Soreng Ground asked the Sikkimese diaspora to be hard working and innovative as he believes that the state itself is self-sustaining in its own ways. He said that the goal of the government is to make the state and the public self-sufficient.

The Chief Minister in his speech mentioned that a Medical College at Sokeythang will be established where the education will be made free for the Sikkimese students pursuing MBBS in the state. Similarly, ATTC and CCCT have also been declared free for Sikkimese Students. He also encouraged students to take up career oriented courses which would help them in future.

He also informed the public that any unused Governmental lands would be allocated to the landless citizens of Sikkim under the ‘Land Bank Scheme’ in due time.

While addressing the public regarding the various demands put forward by the different Panchayats, he mentioned that public interest and public centric demands will be met and treated as a priority. He asked the same to be followed by the district heads and officials. Lastly, the demand for Veterinary Science College at Budang was assured by the Chief Minister for the West District.

