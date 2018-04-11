Pakyong and Soreng race for districts, CM gives assurance

Pakyong, 11 April : “Pakyong in East district has been demanding a district for 20 years. I cannot possibly consider only the demand of Soreng, lest I am accused of being biased. We will discuss the demands of both Soreng and Pakyong in the cabinet and arrive at a conclusion,” he said.

Entire Public of Pakyong have been relentlessly seeking government approval for making Pakyong as the district of East Sikkim.

Chamling, who is the president of the ruling Sikkim Democratic Party, was addressing his party supporters here, which is about 120km from Gangtok, on the second day of the second-leg of his party’s mass-contact programme, which he re-christened as “Jan Sewa and Samman” campaign.

Earlier, in his welcome speech, R.B. Subba, the Soreng-Chakung MLA and state human resources minister, raised the demand for the creation of the district. “The Soreng subdivision has a huge area and many revenue divisions. If it is upgraded to a district, it will be of immense benefit to the people of the area,” he said.

A joint petition to the chief minister, which was written in the name of the people of the four Assembly constituencies, said the present district headquarters of Geyzing was too far away for the people of the area, and since Soreng is located in the middle of these four places, it would make communicating convenient for them besides lessening the administrative load of the Geyzing office.

“There are hardly 12 GPUs (gram panchayat units) under other subdivisions, but there are 34 GPUs, 52 revenue blocks, four PHCs (primary health centres), four police stations and five block administrative centres under this single subdivision,” said the petition, while justifying the demand for district.

