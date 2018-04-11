Huge quantities of vegetables and fruits disposed by Sikkim Govt

Deepak Gurung

Rangpo, 11 April : Taking a bold step yet again by Sikkim Government led by visionary Chief Minister Sh Pawan Chamling who aims to make tiny Himalayan state of Sikkim unlike any other place by encouraging total organic farming and business.

The state govt has already initiated a move to curb non-organic vegetables and fruits wef 01 April wherein no-one is allowed to sell them or import whichever (vegetables and fruits) are listed as banned in official listing.

Today, huge quanitities of seized non-organic items lifted from market of capital Gangtok and elsewhere places of state by enforcement team were dumped in a huge pit at Majhitar in Rangpo sub-division assisted by Dept of Horticulture officials. Since morning earthmover JCB started digging the huge pit enough to dump nearly Rs 2.5 lakh market worth non-organic vegetables and fruits seized from Gangtok as well as unaccounted worth of same seized from rest parts of State markets.

