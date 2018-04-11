Disposing Vegetables is “Murder of Humanity” – TW Lepcha

Gangtok , 11 April : Where the People are dying due to starvation around the globe and here in Sikkim we bury vegetables in the name of Organic politics. To eat organic is a matter of choice and the Govt should not force it’s people to eat or dictated upon, says former TMC General Secretary Tshering Wangchuk Lepcha.

According to Lepcha, sight is a pure violation of ethical and moral conduct and goes against one of the basic necessity of life – Food. There are numerous old age homes and children ashrams which runs on charity and such act could have shown a postive impact if these vegetables would have been donated to such destitute homes.

The 25 years of rule SDF Govt in Sikkim has made the administration so blind and corrupt that it goes to the extent of such inhumane act. If this is seized vegetables disposing them this way is a criminal waste of food in a country which is facing starvation and farmer distress, adds TW Lepcha.

