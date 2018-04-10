MLAs Disqualification: Court gives ‘last opportunity’ to file counter affidavit

Gangtok, 10 April : In connection to the writ petition filed in the Sikkim High Court on Dec 2017 case detail W. P. (PIL) No. 14/2017 Pahalman Subba and others vs Speaker / SLA , the dual bench of CJ Satish K Agnihotri and Justice Meenakshi Madan Rai has ordered the respondents to file counter affidavit giving two weeks of time and it is understood is a final opportunity being given by the court this time.

The case is related to the disqualification of seven Sikkim Krantikaari Morcha SKM MLAs which is accordance to contravention with the constitutional provision. Speaking to the media during the press briefing the petitioner and the parties along with learned counsel Sabyasachi Chatterjee informed about today’s 4th hearing where the respondents did not submit the counter affidavit for the third time against the writ petition, as such the Hon’ble Court has finally given 2 week time to do the same calling the next hearing on 26 April 2018.

As per the High Court case, the order reads,

“On the request of learned counsels appearing for the respondents, two weeks’ time, as the last opportunity, is granted to file counter-affidavits”

The Counsel of the petitioner tells that upcoming hearing would be a crucial and historic in the Sikkim chapter for upholding the dignity and supremity of the constitution of the country from case point of view.

Nawin Kiran Pradhan who is also steering the case from petitioner group tells that those SKM MLAs have played with the sentiments of innocent people who voted with expectation but they “detractors” (SKM MLAs) misused it by leaving the SKM party and joining the SDF party.

In this case, there are eleven respondents State, Speaker of Assembly, Parliamentary Affairs Dept, Election Commission of India ECI New Delhi and the rest seven respondents are respective SKM MLAs.

Read High Court Order (10 April 2018) : http://highcourtofsikkim.nic.in/drupal/hg_orders/202600000142017_3.pdf

