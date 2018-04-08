All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Property of three contractors attached by South DM

Sanjay Agarwal

Namchi, 07 April : Following the case related to the delay in completion of CMRHM & REDRH houses of Namthang Rateypani constituency in South 31 beneficiaries who all had received an allotment from state govt between 2011 and 2015. The matter was taken by the RTI Activist Mr. Madan Tamang and Mr. Ganga Ram to District Administration IAS Sh Raj Yadav last month, the DM issued notices to the defaulting contractors with 7th April as the deadline in presence of BDO Namthang and concerned authorities.
Today, the dedaline ended and the DM in the larger insterest of the public slapping “Public Demand Recovery Act” attached the property of three contractors finalising the recovery and attachement of defaulting contractor in order to complete the houses of 31 benefeciaries.

(Source : DM South FB Page)

