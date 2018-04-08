All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Crime

Policeman detained for alleged molestation in Pakyong

Posted on
Policeman detained for alleged molestation in Pakyong

Policeman detained for alleged molestation in Pakyong

Pakyong, 09 April : A policeman has been detained by the Pakyong Police Station over allegedly molesting underage minor girl child at Pakyong which reportedly took place on 8 April (Sunday) morning says sources.
Being a Sunday and a holiday, two minors set off for selling milk and curd to help their parent near Pakyong. A policeman named Bhola Nath Sharma residing as a tenant in one residential area in a pretext of buying a curd allegedly started misbehaving with one of a minor, the minors managed to flee and they informed their parents is informed by source. Later on same day parents and villagers resorted to Pakyong Police station where FIR was lodged against the alleged Policeman.
In this matter, Childline under Child Welfare Commission CWC informed DCPO East which later counseled child and interacted with parents.
A relevant section of POSCO Act has been slapped against a policeman is informed.
The accused shall be produced for judicial remand today is further informed as well as minor too shall be produced before CWC in Gangtok.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Day 02 of North Sikkim Leg of CM's Sikkim Tour Day 02 of North Sikkim Leg of CM's Sikkim Tour
4.8K
Govt

Day 02 of North Sikkim Leg of CM’s Sikkim Tour
NYP’s National Integration Camp in Sikkim NYP’s National Integration Camp in Sikkim
3.1K
Education

NYP’s National Integration Camp in Sikkim
Resurrection of Jesus : The 10 Historic Facts Resurrection of Jesus : The 10 Historic Facts
2.5K
Religion

10 Reasons To Accept Jesus Ressurection As An Historial Fact
Green Signal from GTA to Sikkim Rail Green Signal from GTA to Sikkim Rail
1.9K
Railway

Green Signal from GTA to Sikkim Rail
Nisha Rasaily adjudged in Top 11 of Dance Reality Show of &TV Nisha Rasaily adjudged in Top 11 of Dance Reality Show of &TV
1.9K
Others

Nisha Rasaily adjudged in Top 11 of Dance Reality Show of &TV
GTA to grant NOC within a week for Sevoke-Sikkim Railway Project GTA to grant NOC within a week for Sevoke-Sikkim Railway Project
1.9K
Railway

GTA to grant NOC within a week for Sevoke-Sikkim Railway Project
CM kick starts 32-days long constituency tour from Kabi in North Sikkim CM kick starts 32-days long constituency tour from Kabi in North Sikkim
1.6K
Govt

CM kick starts 32-days long constituency tour from Kabi in North Sikkim
Two Days Long Vatsalya Mela for Self Help Groups Kick Starts at MG Marg Two Days Long Vatsalya Mela for Self Help Groups Kick Starts at MG Marg
1.5K
Agriculture

Two Days Long Vatsalya Mela for Self Help Groups Kick Starts at MG Marg
BJP cries foul play by state govt over Siliguri SNT property BJP cries foul play by state govt over Siliguri SNT property
1.4K
Crime

BJP cries foul play by state govt over Siliguri SNT property
SDF lauds Non Organic Ban, "it is progressive decision of govt for the farmers and people" SDF lauds Non Organic Ban, "it is progressive decision of govt for the farmers and people"
1.4K
State

SDF lauds Non Organic Ban, “it is progressive decision of govt for the farmers and people”
To Top

The Voice Of Sikkim Android App

%d bloggers like this: