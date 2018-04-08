Policeman detained for alleged molestation in Pakyong

Pakyong, 09 April : A policeman has been detained by the Pakyong Police Station over allegedly molesting underage minor girl child at Pakyong which reportedly took place on 8 April (Sunday) morning says sources.

Being a Sunday and a holiday, two minors set off for selling milk and curd to help their parent near Pakyong. A policeman named Bhola Nath Sharma residing as a tenant in one residential area in a pretext of buying a curd allegedly started misbehaving with one of a minor, the minors managed to flee and they informed their parents is informed by source. Later on same day parents and villagers resorted to Pakyong Police station where FIR was lodged against the alleged Policeman.

In this matter, Childline under Child Welfare Commission CWC informed DCPO East which later counseled child and interacted with parents.

A relevant section of POSCO Act has been slapped against a policeman is informed.

The accused shall be produced for judicial remand today is further informed as well as minor too shall be produced before CWC in Gangtok.

