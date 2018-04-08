Non-Organic Carrot, Tomato and Chili exempted from ban

Ajay Agarwal

Gangtok, 07 April : On Day 07 of banning 27 non-organic vegetables, fruits and spices by state government saw a huge chaos among the people and Sikkim, political arena bulged up like a wildfire slamming the illogical step of Sikkim Govt.

On Sunday the state home department issued a notice confirming exemption of Carrot, Tomato, and Chili from the list of 27 non-organic items which includes vegetables, fruits and spices. Now, these three items can be procured from outside as well as can be sold without worrying.

