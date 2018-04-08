All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Crime

Four killed in accident at Lachung , North Sikkim

Posted on

Wangchuk Bhutia

Lachung , 08 April : Four persons were killed in a fatal road mishap today at Lachung in North Sikkim when the vehicle they were travelling in plunged down below the road at Chumpyongkyong between Phaka and Thomsi at around 8:30 am.

A Mahindra Maxx Vehicle bearing registration No.
SK03 J0209 was plying towards Leyma from Lachung boarded with the labourers.

The deceased were driver of the vehicle Lakpa Sherpa 45 years and three ladies identified as Doma Sherpa, Kamala Sherpa and Mingma Bhutia who died at the spot and all were the residents of Nepal working as labour at Lachung.

A total of 12 persons were boarded in the ill- fated vehicle at the time of accident.

The eight injured have been referred to STNM Hospital Gangtok namely Sanjeet Subba permanent r/o Nepal, Lhamu Bhutia permanent r/o Sarchok, Mingma Doma Sherpa permanent r/o Dentam west Sikkim, Namgyal Bhutia, permanent r/o Khamdong East Sikkim, Phurba Lhamu Sherpa permanent r/o Sombera West Sikkim, Samjana Chettri permanent r/o Chupaka West
Sikkim, Dawa Rai permanent r/o Nepal present r/o Lachung and Dawa Doma Sherpa permanent r/o Kalimgpong, West Bengal.

The autopsy of the dead bodies was conducted at District hospital Mangan (DHM).

It may be mentioned here that one person was killed at same spot last year when a Mahindra Xylo met with an accident.

