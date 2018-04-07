All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Crime

Wife allegedly kills husband

Suman Agarwal

Yuksom, April 07 : A 40 year old man was allegedly killed by his wife following a heated argument between the two in Yuksom, West Sikkim last night.
According to reports, the man, a truck driver by profession, was struck on the head with a firewood by his wife, after she came to know that he was having an extra marital affair with someone.
The victim died on the spot.
The wife later called and  surrendered before the Yuksam police.

Report Updated by Pratima Rai
Lady Sanchi Rai, resident of Kopchay under Yaksum Tashiding constituency has been arrested by Geyzing Police on charges of murder.

Sanchi Rai a house wife has been booked under section 302 of IPC for murdering her husband Late Nima Lepcha. The incident had taken place on the night of 6th April at around 9 P.M.
Deceased Nima Rai was mercilessly beaten up by his wife Sanchi Rai following a domestic problem.
After the incident deceased Nima Lepcha was taken to Yaksum PHC by the neigbours where he was declared brought dead by medical officer.
It has been alleged that deceased Nima Lepcha, a truck driver by profession was having extra marital affairs and his wife had grudge against his husband.

