Sikkim BJP celebrates 38th Foundation Day

Gangtok, Apr 06 : The Sikkim Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) today celebrated its 38th Foundation Day in a grand manner at Singtam Bazaar.

The function had the presence of BJP State In-charge Rajnish Kumar Singh, Sikkim BJP President D.B. Chauhan, SKM Acting President Nawin Karky, SSC Convenor Pahal Man Subba and Vice Convenor Navin Kiran Pradhan.

Speaking on the occasion, R.K. Singh articulated the importance and emphasis being laid by the NDA government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the northeastern states through the ‘Look East’ initiative.

Speaking specifically about Sikkim, Singh stated that the BJP government is well aware of the hopes and aspirations of the Sikkimese people and is working towards fulfilling the same.

“The long pending demand for an airport in the state has finally been fulfilled along with the demand for permission to allow Karmapa to visit Sikkim. The government is also working towards fulfilling the demand of seat reservation for the Limboo-Tamang community in the state assembly, which will be granted very soon,” Singh stated.

Singh further slammed those spreading false notion that the BJP is an outsider’s party which has no knowledge about the state’s wants and desires and asserted that Sikkim and its people are always close to the heart of the BJP.

He also condemned the March 19 attack on BJP party workers in Namchi and called upon the party functionaries to continue working for the people without fear.

Addressing the gathering, State President D.B. Chauhan criticized the state government for its ill-conceived non-organic vegetable ban, adding that the decision will lead to rise in black marketing and inflation.

Chauhan further reiterated the need for the opposition parties of the state to come together and fight the Pawan Chamling led SDF government.

The programme was also addressed Laten Sherpa and J.B. Darnal

