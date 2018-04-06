Mummified Mother Excavated in Kolkata, leaves everyone shocked!

Manisha Shrestha

Kolkata , 05 April : The dead, frozen body of a 60-plus lady was recovered from a refrigerator of her Behala residence, Kolkata. It has been found that her son, Subhabrata Majumder (46 years), had preserved the dead body of his mother, Bina Majumder, in the refrigerator from the year 2015, when she passed away.

The neighbours said that his mother, who was a former government employee, was unwell and had been hospitalised. After her death her body was brought back home. However, they were not aware of the incidents that unfurled after that.

It has been found that her husband and Subhabrata’s father, Gopal Majumder, had asked Subhabrata to preserve the body so that it could be brought back to life again. Subhabrata is an excellent student of Leather Technology. He is said to have used various chemicals to keep the body from rotting. The police has found several containers of different chemicals. It reported that the intestines had been removed to avoid the stench of death before she was mummified.

In a shocking revelation, it was found that Subhabrata had been withdrawing her pension – Rs. 50,000, from the bank after having managed to get a living certificate of his mother. Based on a tip off, the police conducted a search operation at his place and found another similar refrigerator big enough to accommodate a body. They suspect it had been bought to store his father after his death.

Currently, the police has detained the father and the son for further investigation.

Like this: Like Loading...