All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Crime

Mummified Mother Excavated in Kolkata, leaves everyone shocked!

Posted on

Manisha Shrestha

Frozen Mummified Mother Excavated in Kolkata, leaves everyone shocked!

Frozen Mummified Mother Excavated in Kolkata, leaves everyone shocked!

Kolkata , 05 April : The dead, frozen body of a 60-plus lady was recovered from a refrigerator of her Behala residence, Kolkata. It has been found that her son, Subhabrata Majumder (46 years), had preserved the dead body of his mother, Bina Majumder, in the refrigerator from the year 2015, when she passed away.

The neighbours said that his mother, who was a former government employee, was unwell and had been hospitalised. After her death her body was brought back home. However, they were not aware of the incidents that unfurled after that.

It has been found that her husband and Subhabrata’s father, Gopal Majumder, had asked Subhabrata to preserve the body so that it could be brought back to life again. Subhabrata is an excellent student of Leather Technology. He is said to have used various chemicals to keep the body from rotting. The police has found several containers of different chemicals. It reported that the intestines had been removed to avoid the stench of death before she was mummified.

In a shocking revelation, it was found that Subhabrata had been withdrawing her pension – Rs. 50,000, from the bank after having managed to get a living certificate of his mother. Based on a tip off, the police conducted a search operation at his place and found another similar refrigerator big enough to accommodate a body. They suspect it had been bought to store his father after his death.

Currently, the police has detained the father and the son for further investigation.

Related Items:
Comments

Most Popular

Day 02 of North Sikkim Leg of CM's Sikkim Tour Day 02 of North Sikkim Leg of CM's Sikkim Tour
4.5K
Govt

Day 02 of North Sikkim Leg of CM’s Sikkim Tour
NYP’s National Integration Camp in Sikkim NYP’s National Integration Camp in Sikkim
2.9K
Education

NYP’s National Integration Camp in Sikkim
Resurrection of Jesus : The 10 Historic Facts Resurrection of Jesus : The 10 Historic Facts
2.5K
Religion

10 Reasons To Accept Jesus Ressurection As An Historial Fact
Nisha Rasaily adjudged in Top 11 of Dance Reality Show of &TV Nisha Rasaily adjudged in Top 11 of Dance Reality Show of &TV
1.8K
Others

Nisha Rasaily adjudged in Top 11 of Dance Reality Show of &TV
Green Signal from GTA to Sikkim Rail Green Signal from GTA to Sikkim Rail
1.7K
Railway

Green Signal from GTA to Sikkim Rail
Two Days Long Vatsalya Mela for Self Help Groups Kick Starts at MG Marg Two Days Long Vatsalya Mela for Self Help Groups Kick Starts at MG Marg
1.4K
Agriculture

Two Days Long Vatsalya Mela for Self Help Groups Kick Starts at MG Marg
CM kick starts 32-days long constituency tour from Kabi in North Sikkim CM kick starts 32-days long constituency tour from Kabi in North Sikkim
1.4K
Govt

CM kick starts 32-days long constituency tour from Kabi in North Sikkim
GTA to grant NOC within a week for Sevoke-Sikkim Railway Project GTA to grant NOC within a week for Sevoke-Sikkim Railway Project
1.4K
Railway

GTA to grant NOC within a week for Sevoke-Sikkim Railway Project
BJP cries foul play by state govt over Siliguri SNT property BJP cries foul play by state govt over Siliguri SNT property
1.4K
Crime

BJP cries foul play by state govt over Siliguri SNT property
17th Karmapa allowed to visit Sikkim but not allowed to go to Rumtek 17th Karmapa allowed to visit Sikkim but not allowed to go to Rumtek
1.2K
Spirituality

17th Karmapa allowed to visit Sikkim but not allowed to go to Rumtek
To Top

The Voice Of Sikkim Android App

%d bloggers like this: