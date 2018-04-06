“Little Little Problem Will Be ..” – Agri Minister on Non Organic Ban

Gangtok, 05 April : Today being the Day 05 of Non-Organic Vegetables and Fruits ban the political debate has started in the state.

On 04 April the dramatic gush of All Sikkim Trader’s Association led by Vice President Lakpa Sherpa over the alleged import of Non Organic vegetables at Lal Market by SIMFED unto reaching Horticulture Dept. The SIMFED Managing Director Pawan Awasthy clarified today that they all were organic and in 100% pure leaving chilies which was not organic.

In other hands the Chief Minister’s brother who is the Area MLA of Yangang Rangang constituency RN Chamling cum Sikkim Rajya Manch SRM President told during his party website launching event at a capital press conference that Sikkim govt has failed to deliver people of Sikkim organic vegetables and fruits. Rs 140 Crore project to make Sikkim fully organic state is turned just a heap of scrape and nothing more. “I had placed the question in Assembly about the volume of production of organic commodities where I got an answer that 1 lakh Ten thousand tons organic commodities per month is required in the state of which 80,000 tons state produces and rest 30,000 tons which are potatoes and onions are procured from outside. How come that 30,000 tons onion and potatoes fetched from Siliguri turned to be organic? I ask state government to find the place where organic commodities are available and compensate the problem being faced by the people of Sikkim”.

In the yet another side, Sikkim Nationalist People’s Party SNPP President Biraj Adhikari also interacted with the media saying there are inconsistencies in vegetable prices across the state which govt must moderate.”We want the ban to be lifted as soon as possible”, the unresearched work and an unethical decision must not give a problem to the people of Sikkim.

Much interestingly the State Agriculture Minister Somnath Poudyal interacting during traders meet at Rangpo today asks people of Sikkim to compromise since it is just a beginning and little little problem will be there in starting a program and later will subside gradually. He told all must cooperate during the transition phase from non-organic to organic modulation.

Like this: Like Loading...