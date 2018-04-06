All for Joomla All for Webmasters
All Exams, interviews for public posts should be videographed orders Supreme Court

New Delhi , 06 April : The court has directed its Registry to send a copy of the order to Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, for being forwarded to the authorities concerned for compliance.

The Supreme Court on Friday directed that closed circuit television cameras be installed at all centres where examinations and interviews for public posts, especially those conducted by the State Public Service Commissions and State Selection Boards, are conducted and the footages examined by an independent committee.

“We are of the view that for the purity of selection to the public posts, it is desirable that as far as possible the selection process conducted by the selection bodies, especially the state public service commissions and the state selection boards, is videographed,” a bench of justices A K Goel and R F Nariman said.

The court has directed its Registry to send a copy of the order to Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, for being forwarded to the authorities concerned for compliance. The direction came in the course of deciding a case which raised “serious irregularities” in the selection process of appointment of assistant teachers in government lower primary schools in Meghalaya.

In the said case, the bench had observed: “If the selection is found to be tainted in any manner, it is always open to the concerned authority to annul such selection to maintain purity of the selection process. It may not be possible to segregate tainted and untainted candidates when the process itself is tainted.”

The court then said: “We are of the view that for the purity of selection to the public posts, it is desirable that as far as possible the selection process conducted by the selection bodies, especially the State Public Service Commissions and the State Selection Boards, is videographed. It is desirable that at examination centres as well as interview centres, CCTV cameras are installed to the extent viable. Footage thereof may be seen by an independent committee of three members and report of such committee may be placed on the website concerned.”

