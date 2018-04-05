Day 04 : Sikkim Non-Organic Ban Trend

Gangtok,05 April : Following the restriction on the import and sale of non-organic vegetables and fruits by the state government on the Day 04 a huge hue and cry was observed at state’s biggest vegetable market here at Lall Bazar.

To compensate the unavailability of vegetables on 04 April morning SIMFED Van that reached Lall Market was sorrounded by vegetables and fruits traders which according to them had laden with commodities out of state from Siliguri, those were not at all organic. Recall State Government imposed ban on Non Organic commodities wef 01 April 2018. Following the SIMFED matter the agitated traders and consumers reached Horticulture Dept at Tadong on foot where a discussion was held with the Horticulture Director DK Bhandari.

Like this: Like Loading...