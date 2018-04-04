Ultimate Solo Marathon Boy Abhishek Prasad releases a documentary book

Ajay Agarwal

Gangtok, 04 April : An ultimate solo marathon boy of Singtam East Sikkim Mr Abhishek Prasad who successfully claimed 1545 Kms Gangtok to New Delhi run which was flagged off by the Governor of Sikkim Sh Sriniwas Patil on 29 Dec 2017, Prasad finished 27 days record run on 24 Jan 2018 two days prior to Republic Day. It may be recalled that the theme of his 1545 Kms Gangtok to New Delhi run was based on ‘Youth Empowerment and Disseminating Awareness Message Against Illicit Substance (Drugs) Abuse and Fostering Suicides”.

On Tuesday 3rd of April here at Press Club of Sikkim PCS Hall he released 60-page book documenting entire episodes of his 27 days details of 1545 Kms run providing every possible proofs and visual imprinted to let the youngsters as well as the world to know the facts, how did it all happen.

The book was officially launched from the hand of Suptd. of POlice East Sikkim IPS Tenzing Loden Lepcha which was graced by PCS President Sh Joseph Lepcha and PCS executives.

Speaking to The VOS Mr Abhishek Prasad says this is not the end but he would in next mission set off for 3000 Km run spreading awareness message for society in the similar trend. He further says he prior to 3000 km run would participate in 24 hours stadium run at Mumbai very soon which would be not less than 160 km coverage. Adding here he says, he already had participated in 12 hours stadium run at Mumbai last year in which he stood 4th position.

