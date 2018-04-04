KL Timsina Case : SHC Single Bench Jus. BR Pradhan issues notice to state

Suman Agarwal

Gangtok, Apr 04 : The Sikkim High Court Single Bench of Justice Bhaskar Raj Pradhan High Cour today issued a Show Cause Notice to the respondent State seeking explanation on the delay in action on the Representation of Sanction submitted by petitioner K.L. Timsina for prosecution of Dr. Kanu Priya Rai, compounders Chandra Jit Adhikari and Rup Narayan Sangal of Yangang PHC and a police personnel in the highly publicized Doctor vs Timsina incident which had made headlines October last year.

Judge Bhaskar Rai Pradhan while hearing the writ petition gave the concerned departments two weeks’ time to respond to the Show Cause Notice.

Speaking to VoS, Learned Advocate Doma T Bhutia informed that Timsina had submitted a Representation to the Home Department, Department of Personnel and the Health Department seeking Sanction under section -197 of Cr.P.C for prosecution of the doctor, two compounders and the policeman present at the PHC during the time of the incident, as the police had refused to register his FIR and advised him to lodge a private complaint instead.

“The Representation was submitted on 8/12/2017 and even after all these months, the departments didn’t initiate any action on the application to make sure that Timsina was not able to file any case, as a result of which he was forced to file a writ petition in the High Court,” Dr. Bhutia informed.

Recall that the incident had taken place at Yangang Primary Health Centre (PHC) in South Sikkim on October 7 last year wherein local resident Timsina was publically humiliated and was made to written a written apology by the doctor in the presence of PHC employees and a police personnel for interrupting a meeting and demanding that she attend a sick student.

The incident was followed by huge public outcry and much heated debate as to who was at fault.

