Paraglider Pilot killed in mishap at Gangtok

Gangtok, 03 April : A young paragliding pilot Santosh Rai was killed today due to fatal fall on the ground. The second occupant in a cockpit is identified as a tourist who is severely injured is reported. The accident took place around 3:30 PM today evening is informed. The body of a pilot is now at Central Referral Hospital Tadong and tourist is also at the same hospital.

It’s informed occupant was 11 years old child of tourist whom pilot Santosh Rai tried saving but the glider snapped on air at 200 feet above ground, the pilot Santosh Rai succumbed to major head injury in fatal fall on the concrete ground at Reshithang landing spot. Gangtok Sadar Sikkim Police have started an investigation in the matter.

More Detail is Awaited ..

