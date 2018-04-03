All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Crime

Paraglider Pilot killed in mishap at Gangtok

Posted on
Paraglider Pilot killed in mishap at Gangtok

Paraglider Pilot killed in mishap at Gangtok

Gangtok, 03 April : A young paragliding pilot Santosh Rai was killed today due to fatal fall on the ground. The second occupant in a cockpit is identified as a tourist who is severely injured is reported. The accident took place around 3:30 PM today evening is informed. The body of a pilot is now at Central Referral Hospital Tadong and tourist is also at the same hospital.

It’s informed occupant was 11 years old child of tourist whom pilot Santosh Rai tried saving but the glider snapped on air at 200 feet above ground, the pilot Santosh Rai succumbed to major head injury in fatal fall on the concrete ground at Reshithang landing spot.  Gangtok Sadar Sikkim Police have started an investigation in the matter.
More Detail is Awaited ..

Related Items:, , ,
Comments

Most Popular

Resurrection of Jesus : The 10 Historic Facts Resurrection of Jesus : The 10 Historic Facts
2.2K
Religion

10 Reasons To Accept Jesus Ressurection As An Historial Fact
Nisha Rasaily adjudged in Top 11 of Dance Reality Show of &TV Nisha Rasaily adjudged in Top 11 of Dance Reality Show of &TV
1.5K
Others

Nisha Rasaily adjudged in Top 11 of Dance Reality Show of &TV
Day 02 of North Sikkim Leg of CM's Sikkim Tour Day 02 of North Sikkim Leg of CM's Sikkim Tour
1.4K
Govt

Day 02 of North Sikkim Leg of CM’s Sikkim Tour
Two Days Long Vatsalya Mela for Self Help Groups Kick Starts at MG Marg Two Days Long Vatsalya Mela for Self Help Groups Kick Starts at MG Marg
1.2K
Agriculture

Two Days Long Vatsalya Mela for Self Help Groups Kick Starts at MG Marg
BJP cries foul play by state govt over Siliguri SNT property BJP cries foul play by state govt over Siliguri SNT property
1.1K
Crime

BJP cries foul play by state govt over Siliguri SNT property
17th Karmapa allowed to visit Sikkim but not allowed to go to Rumtek 17th Karmapa allowed to visit Sikkim but not allowed to go to Rumtek
995
Spirituality

17th Karmapa allowed to visit Sikkim but not allowed to go to Rumtek
Pakyong gets 'Evening Organic Vegetable Market' Pakyong gets 'Evening Organic Vegetable Market'
941
Agriculture

Pakyong gets ‘Evening Organic Vegetable Market’
3rd International Nepali Women’s Literature Conference at Gangtok 3rd International Nepali Women’s Literature Conference at Gangtok
923
Culture and Tradition

3rd International Nepali Women’s Literature Conference at Gangtok
NYP’s National Integration Camp in Sikkim NYP’s National Integration Camp in Sikkim
919
Education

NYP’s National Integration Camp in Sikkim
Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation visits Pakyong Airport Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation visits Pakyong Airport
898
Aviation

Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation visits Pakyong Airport
To Top

The Voice Of Sikkim Android App

%d bloggers like this: