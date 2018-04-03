NYP’s National Integration Camp in Sikkim

Singtam, Apr 03 : With the aim of fostering the sense of unity in diversity and to facilitate the exchange of information, ideas, cultures, and language amongst the youngsters from across the country, National Youth Project (NYP) is organizing a seven days long National Integration Camp at Singtam from April 4– 10.

The camp is being held under the guidance of Gandhian and NYP Chairman Dr. S.N. Rao.

The camp to be held at Singtam, Rangpo and Gangtok will see the participation of NYP volunteers from 28 states and 7 Union Territories (UTs) of India including more than 100 participants from the host state Sikkim.

State organizer Ganesh Adhikari informed that the main motive behind organizing the event is to bring the youngsters from various states under one umbrella so that they can exchange their ideas, customs & traditions to foster the feeling of oneness and also to send a message as to how culture link humanity and languages stitches souls together.

The event will consist of various outdoor and indoor activities including cleanliness drives, cultural and traditional programs, language classes, games etc.

A Sarva Dharma Prathna Sabha will also be held at Namphing Mandir on April 6.

Governor Shriniwas Patil and Chief Minister Pawan Chamling are also slated to visit the camp.

About Dr. S.N. Subba Rao

Dr. Salem Nanjundaiah Subba Rao, popularly known as Bhaiji, founded NYP in the year 1970 to spread the message of love, peace, friendship, communal harmony and world peace.

Bhaiji, who has a life-long association with Gandhiji’s legacy and is also called the ‘Living Spirit of Mahatam Gandhi’, has travelled all over the world to conduct Gandhi youth camps.

He has been honoured with several awards including the Lifetime Achievement Award (2014); Anuvrat Ahimsa Award For International Peace (2010); Mahatma Gandhi Memorial National Award (2008); Rajiv Gandhi National Sadbhavana Award (2003); National Communal Harmony Award (2003); World Human Rights Promotion Award ( 2002); National Integration Award (1992) etc.

Like this: Like Loading...