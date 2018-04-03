All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Education

NYP’s National Integration Camp in Sikkim

Posted on
NYP’s National Integration Camp in Sikkim

NYP’s National Integration Camp in Sikkim

Singtam, Apr 03 : With the aim of fostering the sense of unity in diversity and to facilitate the exchange of information, ideas, cultures, and language amongst the youngsters from across the country, National Youth Project (NYP) is organizing a seven days long National Integration Camp at Singtam from April 4– 10.

The camp is being held under the guidance of Gandhian and NYP Chairman Dr. S.N. Rao.

The camp to be held at Singtam, Rangpo and Gangtok will see the participation of NYP volunteers from 28 states and 7 Union Territories (UTs) of India including more than 100 participants from the host state Sikkim.

State organizer Ganesh Adhikari informed that the main motive behind organizing the event is to bring the youngsters from various states under one umbrella so that they can exchange their ideas, customs & traditions to foster the feeling of oneness and also to send a message as to how culture link humanity and languages stitches souls together.

The event will consist of various outdoor and indoor activities including cleanliness drives, cultural and traditional programs, language classes, games etc.

A Sarva Dharma Prathna Sabha will also be held at Namphing Mandir on April 6.

Governor Shriniwas Patil and Chief Minister Pawan Chamling are also slated to visit the camp.

About Dr. S.N. Subba Rao

Dr. Salem Nanjundaiah Subba Rao, popularly known as Bhaiji, founded NYP in the year 1970 to spread the message of love, peace, friendship, communal harmony and world peace.

Bhaiji, who has a life-long association with Gandhiji’s legacy and is also called the ‘Living Spirit of Mahatam Gandhi’, has travelled all over the world to conduct Gandhi youth camps.

He has been honoured with several awards including the Lifetime Achievement Award (2014); Anuvrat Ahimsa Award For International Peace (2010); Mahatma Gandhi Memorial National Award (2008); Rajiv Gandhi National Sadbhavana Award (2003); National Communal Harmony Award (2003); World Human Rights Promotion Award ( 2002); National Integration Award (1992) etc.

 

Related Items:, , ,
Comments

Most Popular

Resurrection of Jesus : The 10 Historic Facts Resurrection of Jesus : The 10 Historic Facts
2.1K
Religion

10 Reasons To Accept Jesus Ressurection As An Historial Fact
Nisha Rasaily adjudged in Top 11 of Dance Reality Show of &TV Nisha Rasaily adjudged in Top 11 of Dance Reality Show of &TV
1.4K
Others

Nisha Rasaily adjudged in Top 11 of Dance Reality Show of &TV
Two Days Long Vatsalya Mela for Self Help Groups Kick Starts at MG Marg Two Days Long Vatsalya Mela for Self Help Groups Kick Starts at MG Marg
1.1K
Agriculture

Two Days Long Vatsalya Mela for Self Help Groups Kick Starts at MG Marg
BJP cries foul play by state govt over Siliguri SNT property BJP cries foul play by state govt over Siliguri SNT property
1.0K
Crime

BJP cries foul play by state govt over Siliguri SNT property
17th Karmapa allowed to visit Sikkim but not allowed to go to Rumtek 17th Karmapa allowed to visit Sikkim but not allowed to go to Rumtek
940
Spirituality

17th Karmapa allowed to visit Sikkim but not allowed to go to Rumtek
3rd International Nepali Women’s Literature Conference at Gangtok 3rd International Nepali Women’s Literature Conference at Gangtok
913
Culture and Tradition

3rd International Nepali Women’s Literature Conference at Gangtok
‘March For Justice' mega rally by SKM in state capital ‘March For Justice' mega rally by SKM in state capital
897
State

‘March For Justice’ mega rally by SKM in state capital
Pakyong gets 'Evening Organic Vegetable Market' Pakyong gets 'Evening Organic Vegetable Market'
891
Agriculture

Pakyong gets ‘Evening Organic Vegetable Market’
Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation visits Pakyong Airport Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation visits Pakyong Airport
855
Aviation

Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation visits Pakyong Airport
ISRO’s GSAT 6A satellite set for launch from Sriharikota today ISRO’s GSAT 6A satellite set for launch from Sriharikota today
794
Tech and Environment

ISRO’s GSAT 6A satellite set for launch from Sriharikota today
To Top

The Voice Of Sikkim Android App

%d bloggers like this: