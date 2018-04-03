Day 02 of North Sikkim Leg of CM’s Sikkim Tour

Deepak Sharma

Mangan, 3 April: Honourable Chief Minister, Pawan Chamling while addressing the gathering at Mangan community hall said that “I want to use my time to work for the people and undertake rapid development of the State .That is why i have decided to take this 32 days tour” in different areas in the state. He announced that the Government will provide free education in CCCT and ATTC.

This is being done so that students can get good placement in corporate houses and Govt sectors alike .He also informed that pharmacy college has been established in the State providing free education and motivated the youths to pursue education in such colleges and pursue courses in pure science and specialised subjects to prepare for the job market. He informed that a girls senior secondary school is being started in north Sikkim and recently a degree college has been established in north Sikkim. He invited all students to take advantage of the opportunities brought in the field of education by the government and north Sikkim should produce the best human resource and produce responsible citizens. He shared his vision of making the state clean and green in totality by investing in human resources and producing better mindset.

The Honourable Chief Minister spoke at length on the challenges posed by global warming and how organic farming is a life saving occupation. It impacts the health and well being of human beings and creates a disease free world and brings ecological balance. He also suggested that officials should also embrace an organic way of life and pursue organic vegetable cultivation as a hobby thereby bringing qualitative changes in their lives. He also announced that farmers pursuing organic agriculture will get pension of Rs 1000 per month. He said that youths should undertake innovative enterprise based on organic agriculture.

He announced that ASHA members salary will be upgraded with RS. 6,000/- per month which was only Rs 3,000 only but in other states there is no salary provided to ASHA members, MR and WC employee’s will be regularized those have are working before 5 years and they are also being provided extra allowance. Government employee will be given timely promotions and pay commission (revised salary) will be provided soon.

He also realized employee’s work in public interest, they must have human skills & technical skills, emotional support & intelligence, psychological skills, result oriented, leadership quality and positive vision should be within all.

He directed all department officer’s to prepare DPR of all the development demands it should be reach at HCM table at earliest for sanction and all priority works has to be started within 2 months.

He also informed that teachers, guardians, students, police personal and educated person’s should be social for friendly and helpful environment.

The programme was accompanied by Minister Forest cum area MLA, Tshering Wangdi Lepcha, Honourable ministers, programme MC cum CLC president, Pasang Tarbu Lepcha, MLA’s, secretaries, HOD’s, police department officer’s and staffs, Fire services department staffs, power & energy department staffs, excise abkari department staffs, medical services, IPR department staffs, panchayats, MNP councillor’s, active members of SDF party of Mangan bazaar who make all arrangements, PRESS & Media representative from different houses.

