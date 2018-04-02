All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Crime

RNP slaps notice to Bazar Contractor over agreement violation

Posted on

Sanjay Agarwal

Notice issued to Bazar Contractor accused of collecting toll taxes from farmers

Notice issued to Bazar Contractor accused of collecting toll taxes from farmers

Rangpo, 02 April : On the tip of information published in the media, the Rangpo Nagar Panchayat RNP DSMEO office shoots notice to the Bazar Contractor for levying toll taxes on local farmers selling organic agriculture commodities at Rangpo Bazar. According to the media report the said contractor allegedly violated viz contravened with the contract agreement para (2) for financial year wherein it is notified that contractor will refrain from collecting toll taxes from farmers selling organic agricultural commodities and allied commodities.

Hence, then bazar contractor Mr. Kumar Baraily has issued a notice in the regard. Bazar contractor is asked to reply to the notice as well as refund the collected toll tax if confirmed, and the necessary action would be cancellation of the contract in the ‘Public Interest’.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Resurrection of Jesus : The 10 Historic Facts Resurrection of Jesus : The 10 Historic Facts
1.9K
Religion

10 Reasons To Accept Jesus Ressurection As An Historial Fact
Nisha Rasaily adjudged in Top 11 of Dance Reality Show of &TV Nisha Rasaily adjudged in Top 11 of Dance Reality Show of &TV
1.3K
Others

Nisha Rasaily adjudged in Top 11 of Dance Reality Show of &TV
Two Days Long Vatsalya Mela for Self Help Groups Kick Starts at MG Marg Two Days Long Vatsalya Mela for Self Help Groups Kick Starts at MG Marg
1.0K
Agriculture

Two Days Long Vatsalya Mela for Self Help Groups Kick Starts at MG Marg
3rd International Nepali Women’s Literature Conference at Gangtok 3rd International Nepali Women’s Literature Conference at Gangtok
900
Culture and Tradition

3rd International Nepali Women’s Literature Conference at Gangtok
BJP cries foul play by state govt over Siliguri SNT property BJP cries foul play by state govt over Siliguri SNT property
890
Crime

BJP cries foul play by state govt over Siliguri SNT property
‘March For Justice' mega rally by SKM in state capital ‘March For Justice' mega rally by SKM in state capital
873
State

‘March For Justice’ mega rally by SKM in state capital
17th Karmapa allowed to visit Sikkim but not allowed to go to Rumtek 17th Karmapa allowed to visit Sikkim but not allowed to go to Rumtek
838
Spirituality

17th Karmapa allowed to visit Sikkim but not allowed to go to Rumtek
Pakyong gets 'Evening Organic Vegetable Market' Pakyong gets 'Evening Organic Vegetable Market'
806
Agriculture

Pakyong gets ‘Evening Organic Vegetable Market’
Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation visits Pakyong Airport Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation visits Pakyong Airport
798
Aviation

Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation visits Pakyong Airport
Pramila Chettri is Femina Miss India Sikkim 2018 Pramila Chettri is Femina Miss India Sikkim 2018
730
Fashion

Pramila Chettri is adjudged Femina Miss India Sikkim 2018
To Top

The Voice Of Sikkim Android App

%d bloggers like this: