RNP slaps notice to Bazar Contractor over agreement violation

Sanjay Agarwal

Rangpo, 02 April : On the tip of information published in the media, the Rangpo Nagar Panchayat RNP DSMEO office shoots notice to the Bazar Contractor for levying toll taxes on local farmers selling organic agriculture commodities at Rangpo Bazar. According to the media report the said contractor allegedly violated viz contravened with the contract agreement para (2) for financial year wherein it is notified that contractor will refrain from collecting toll taxes from farmers selling organic agricultural commodities and allied commodities.

Hence, then bazar contractor Mr. Kumar Baraily has issued a notice in the regard. Bazar contractor is asked to reply to the notice as well as refund the collected toll tax if confirmed, and the necessary action would be cancellation of the contract in the ‘Public Interest’.

