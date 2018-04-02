CM kick starts 32-days long constituency tour from Kabi in North Sikkim

Kabi, 02 April (IPR): The Chief Minister of Sikkim today commenced his 32 days constituency level tour from Kabi in North Sikkim. He was accompanied by The Ministers of his Cabinet, The MPs, MLAs, secretaries of various departments, district officials, Zilla Panchayats and Gram Panchayat members.

Today two public meetings were organized at Lingchom Community Center and Phensang Sangacholing Monastery. He was warmly received by The MLA of Kabi Lungchok Shri Ugen Nedup Bhutia and the Panchayat members of the constituency.

In both the meetings held in the constituency, the HCM was felicitated by Panchayats for the rapid development of the state under his leadership. The Panchayats stated that it was due to the untiring effort and dedication of the HCM, the identity and culture of the Sikkimese society has been preserved. They also thanked the HCM for his efforts in bringing Karmapa to Sikkim.

Addressing the gathering, The Chief Minister stated that he is undertaking the tour to meet the public and know their problems and address their grievances. He stated that after his Government took over the reins of the state in 1994, true institution of the democratic values took place in the state. Due to the democratic movement of his government, true power devolved to the people and today they are kings and queens of Sikkim. He stated that under his government, the quality of life of people has improved by leaps and bounds and today the state has emerged as one of the most progressive, clean and environmentally friendly state. The life expectancy of the Sikkimese people has increased from 62 years to 72 years under his tenure. Today the people who are living in pucca houses are nearing hundred percent and there is no extreme poverty in state. The state has no records of violence and insurgency and is the most peaceful state in the country.

He stated the organic mission of the state has been recognized worldwide with The Prime Minister of India mentioning it in his speeches on various occasion in India and abroad. The ban on inorganic vegetables from outside the state has started from 1st April and this move has been done in the interest of the farmers. He said that time has now come for everyone to make use of the opportunity and extolled the youth to create the organic brand of Sikkim. He said various entrepreneurship ventures can be started in this area and the government has rolled out the Chief Ministers Entrepreneurship scheme for this purpose. The State Government has procured 30 vehicles for transportation of organic vegetable and cold storage warehouses are being set up throughout the state. Transport subsidy and minimum support prices would be provided by the government to encourage the farmers. He stated that Sikkimese people should now be the world foremost organic producers and aims to capture a sizeable share of the world market.

While speaking on the issues of Health in state, the HCM stated that the state would soon roll out the cervical cancer vaccines for girls to prevent the disease. He stated the government is also making available Hepatitis B vaccine and soon Sikkim would be the first state to be liver cancer free state. The state government has also made a target to eliminate Tuberculosis by 2022 and for this it is undertaking a vaccination programme.

During his speech, the HCM also announced that the 5th Pay Commission for the government employees has been implemented and the government employees will receive the benefits from the month of April. The honorarium of ASHA workers has been increased from Rs 3000 to Rs 6000. All MR employees who have more than 5 years of service will be regularised similarly all Home Guards with more than 15 years of service will be regularised.

During the meeting the Panchayats and public placed various demands before the HCM. The Chief Minister sanctioned in principle all the works placed by the public. He directed the engineers to submit DPR for various roads demanded and stated that the roads should be technically sound taking into consideration the fragile geology of the state. He stated that various Community centres and playground will be sanctioned by the government. All the protective works and jhora training works which are genuine will be taken up and he directed the concerned department to properly verify the work,

He also announced that a conveyance allowance of Rs 25000/ will be provided to all BPL families who are undergoing medical treatment outside the State. It may be mentioned that all BPL families get free medical treatment on being referred to hospitals outside the State

He stated collection of taxes to organic farmers is not permitted and he directed the UDHD Department to take action against those who are collecting such taxes.

He also announce that remuneration Panchayat Presidents has been increased to Rs 9000 and Panchayat members to Rs.8000/ respectively.

He announced exgratia ofRs 4 lakhs to drivers who meet accidental deaths.

He stated that his government had sanctioned the construction of the statue of Guru Rimpochee at Gurudongmar lake but unfortunately till date no one has come forward to pursue the project.

The Chief Minister also virtually laid the foundation stone for the Tribal Sports Complex at Chawang in North Sikkim which is being built at cost of Rs3Cr. The Chief Minister will be stationing at Mangan today and he will be addressing the public of Lachen Mangan and Dzongu in the following days.

