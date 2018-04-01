All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Sikkim’s Kritika Dulal makes direct entry to final auditions of Miss India 2018

Ms Kritika Dulal (MMCON) - Tiara of FBB Campus Princess 2018
Pakyong, 01 April : In a yet another success row of FBB Femina Miss India 2018 extravaganza, where FBB Colours Femina Miss India Sikkim 2018 Ms Parmila Chettri is also contesting for the final bash in a yet another successive event another college student a beauty pageant makes her debut directly.
According to the source Dainik Bhaskar, Ms Kritika Dulal of Sikkim emerges as Tiara of FBB Campus Princess 2018 which was being organised by Femina Miss India organisation in the Lovely Professional University on 29 March 2018 in Punjab.
Kritika Dulal contested against 13 contestants in which she was adjudged a winner of the FBB crown. Kritika is BSc Nursing student of Maharishi Markandeshwar Deemed University, Ambala Haryana.
According to the LPU Social Media page, she has got direct entry in Miss India 2018 final audition round.

“Beauty is what the world looks up to! Congratulations to Ms Kritika Dulal on earning the tiara of FBB Campus Princess and a direct entry to the final auditions of #MissIndia 2018. Here are the participants who redefined elegance on the ramp at the YouthVibe 2018. #LPU #ThinkBIG”

Dainik Bhaskar Writes :-

मुलाना | महर्षि मारकंडेश्वर यूनिवर्सिटी की बीएससी नर्सिंग फाइनल इयर की छात्रा कृतिका दलाल ने एफबीबी कैंपस में प्रिंसेज का मुकुट अर्जित कर मिस इंडिया 2018 के अंतिम ऑडिशन में सीधा प्रवेश किया है। डीन स्टूडेंट वेलफेयर डॉ. जेके शर्मा ने बताया कि कृतिका उन 13 सर्वोच्च प्रतिभागियों में थी, जो ऑनलाइन प्रश्नावली के अलावा कई अंतिम परीक्षणों, निरीक्षण, प्रशिक्षण और कोरियोग्राफी जैसे दौर में पार करके आए थे। यह राउंड लगभग 6 घंटे चला। कृतिका ने रैंप के साथ परिचय दौर, प्रतिभा दौर और प्रश्नोत्तर दौर जैसे पूरे चरण में अच्छा प्रदर्शन किया था। कृतिका मूल रूप से सिक्किम से है। हाल में एमएम पूर्वोत्तर सांस्कृतिक पर्व 2018 में संपन्न हुए पर्व में भी मिस पूर्वोत्तर रही थी।

