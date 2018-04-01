All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Agriculture

Inorganic Ban : ASTA to come down on streets

Suman Agarwal

Inorganic Ban : Will hit street if govt fails to supply says organic

Inorganic Ban : Will hit street if govt fails to supply organic says ASTA

Gangtok, 01 April : ASTA VP assures cooperation with govt. on non-organic vegetables & fruits ban
Says will hit the streets in protest if government fails to keep up with the demand
Gangtok, Apr 1:
Gathering reactions from various quarters on day 1 of non-organic vegetables and fruits ban in the state, the VOS spoke to Lakpa Sherpa, Vice President of All Sikkim Traders’ Association (ASTA) today.
Speaking to VoS correspondent Ajay Agarwal, Sherpa said, “We have decided not to import and sell any of the items that have been notified by the State Government. We will put a stop on the import of the notified items once we are done selling the remaining stocks which will last for a day or two after which we will not.”
Sherpa further maintained that the association is willing to cooperate with the State Government and will also see to it that no items which have been banned by the state government are brought to Sikkim.
“We will ensure that non-organic items do not enter Sikkim. We will keep strict vigil along Rangpo border and will not allow anyone to bring listed non-organic items to Sikkim,” he assured.
Responding to the question on the feasibility of the Organic Mission, Sherpa stated that even though Horticulture Secretary Khorlo Bhutia assures that the state is self sufficient in agriculture produce, the ground reality is that only a handful of organic items actually reach Gangtok.
Sherpa further added that they will hit the streets in protest if the government fails to fulfill the demand of vegetables in the near future.

