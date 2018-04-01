BJP cries foul play by state govt over Siliguri SNT property

Rangpo, 01 April : An allegation is poured by the Sikkim Bharatiya Janta Party BJP Youth Front General Secretary Mr Laten Sherpa and Nikash Dahal that the heritage immovable property of Sikkim Nationalised Transport SNT Department belonging to the people of Sikkim situated in Siliguri has been detached. BJP leader Mr. Laten Sherpa alleges that said property worth Rs 100 Crore and above valued as of now that belongs to Sikkim ever since a Kingdom during regime of King The Chogyal of Sikkim which was for the betterment of people of Sikkim during visit to Siliguri and beyond is now being illegally confiscated by group of detractors from plain which is supported by Sikkim Govt as well as SNT Dept.

Greedy Ill eyes of detractors on said property had been past many years which is located at heart of the Siliguri in Pradhan Nagar. With support from govt of Sikkim and SNT Dept now the notices are being served to the tenants living in the said property as well as innocents are being threatened by paid goons every now and then.

The unfair process of teaming up with the group to acquire state’s own property using paid brokers from plain is very unacceptable part of state government as well as SNT Dept network. State govt which needs to safeguard the property of state itself is grouping up to loot state’s property by teaming up with brokers and agents shows an unbelievable height of corruption happening in the state of Sikkim.

The BJP Youth front team had recently been to the place to take stock of the situation where they witness shocking facts behind illegally confiscating public property.

BJP has asked state government to furnish the whitepapers behind the Siliguri based state’s property and make it public!

