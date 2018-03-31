Nisha Rasaily adjudged in Top 11 of Dance Reality Show of &TV

All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Others

Posted on

 

Pakyong ,30 Mar : A good news has come all way long from Mumbai which is successive triumph of Daughter of Sikkim once again!
A daughter of Sikkim Nisha Rasaily who recently mesmerized the audiences and judges has been adjudged to appear among the Top 11 contestants of Dance Reality Show hosted by India’s Premier Entertainment Television Channel &TV by the name “High Fever – Dance Ka Naya Tevar”.

As per the media report the competition round will begin from today (Saturday) and voting lines will be public once Top 11 are finalised.
He stunning performance on 24 March with her companion Tara Prasad from New Delhi was applauded by judges.

 

