17th Karmapa allowed to visit Sikkim but not allowed to go to Rumtek

Pakyong, 31 Mar : According to the Hindu , the second highest Tibetan spiritual leader and 17th Karmapa, Ogyen Trinley Dorje, who lives in the Gyuto Monastery at Sidhbari in Dharamsala, has been allowed to visit Sikkim. But he has not been allowed to go to Rumtek, the seat of the Karmapa, where a majority of his disciples live.

Permission for his trip to Sikkim had also been sought by Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling in a letter to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

The 33-year-old Karmapa is the second highest religious leader revered by the Tibetans, after the 14th Dalai Lama.

Courtesy Hindu, 31 Mar 2018

