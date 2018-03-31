All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Spirituality

17th Karmapa allowed to visit Sikkim but not allowed to go to Rumtek

Posted on
17th Karmapa allowed to visit Sikkim but not allowed to go to Rumtek

17th Karmapa allowed to visit Sikkim but not allowed to go to Rumtek

Pakyong, 31 Mar :  According to the Hindu , the second highest Tibetan spiritual leader and 17th Karmapa, Ogyen Trinley Dorje, who lives in the Gyuto Monastery at Sidhbari in Dharamsala, has been allowed to visit Sikkim. But he has not been allowed to go to Rumtek, the seat of the Karmapa, where a majority of his disciples live.

Permission for his trip to Sikkim had also been sought by Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling in a letter to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

The 33-year-old Karmapa is the second highest religious leader revered by the Tibetans, after the 14th Dalai Lama.

Courtesy Hindu, 31 Mar 2018

Related Items:, , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

Forest Min TW Lepcha inaugurates Forest Guest House at Hiley , West Sikkim Forest Min TW Lepcha inaugurates Forest Guest House at Hiley , West Sikkim
1.5K
Tourism

Forest Min TW Lepcha inaugurates Forest Guest House at Hiley , West Sikkim
1.4K
Video

Sikkim High Court Bench of Jus Bhaskar Raj Pradhan quashed SPSC Recruitment Notification 2017
Sikkim Police SHO dies in a vehicle accident at Sevoke, two other severely injured Sikkim Police SHO dies in a vehicle accident at Sevoke, two other severely injured
1.1K
Crime

Sikkim Police SHO dies in a vehicle accident at Sevoke, two other severely injured
Property Attachment : Bold and Strong decision by South District Administration Against Defaulting Contractors Property Attachment : Bold and Strong decision by South District Administration Against Defaulting Contractors
890
Govt

Property Attachment : Bold and Strong decision by South District Administration Against Defaulting Contractors
Sikkim High Court serves notice to AICTE ; AICTE local counsel takes a U-turn Sikkim High Court serves notice to AICTE ; AICTE local counsel takes a U-turn
856
Legal

ATTC Case : Sikkim High Court serves notice to AICTE counsels
Pre-Opening Event of 2nd Edition of ICFAI "ABLAZE 2018" Pre-Opening Event of 2nd Edition of ICFAI "ABLAZE 2018"
783
Education

Pre-Opening Event of 2nd Edition of ICFAI “ABLAZE 2018”
3rd International Nepali Women’s Literature Conference at Gangtok 3rd International Nepali Women’s Literature Conference at Gangtok
775
Culture and Tradition

3rd International Nepali Women’s Literature Conference at Gangtok
Shyam Steel, India’s leading Steel and TMT Rebar manufacturer enters Sikkim Shyam Steel, India’s leading Steel and TMT Rebar manufacturer enters Sikkim
730
Industry

Shyam Steel, India’s leading Steel and TMT Rebar manufacturer enters Sikkim
‘March For Justice' mega rally by SKM in state capital ‘March For Justice' mega rally by SKM in state capital
726
State

‘March For Justice’ mega rally by SKM in state capital
Min TW Lepcha inaugurates 2nd Okhrey Eco-Tourism Festival 2018 Min TW Lepcha inaugurates 2nd Okhrey Eco-Tourism Festival 2018
621
Tourism

Min TW Lepcha inaugurates 2nd Okhrey Eco-Tourism Festival 2018
To Top

The Voice Of Sikkim Android App

%d bloggers like this: