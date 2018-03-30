Two Days Long Vatsalya Mela for Self Help Groups Kick Starts at MG Marg

Gangtok (IPR) , 30 Mar : The two days Vatsalya Mela for Self Help Groups of Sikkim was organized at M. G. Marg today.

The Mela was organized by the Sikkim State Social Welfare Board under Central Social Welfare Board, GOI.

The Mela is being organized to encourage/promote Organic Mission and Skill Development for Sustainable Livelihood where twenty Self Help Groups from four districts of State displayed their products.

The inaugural day of Vatsalya mela was graced by Hon’ble Minister Health and IPR Departments Shri A. K. Ghatani who was present as the Chief Guest.

While addressing the gathering Minister Shri A. K. Ghatani said that we need to fight for women empowerment , economic freedom over entrepreneurial development and self-employment. Thus, the State Government has provided them with the Self Help Groups (SHGs) concept.

He also added that Self Help Groups (SHGs) are one of the innovative and much needed schemes which help in accelerating women entrepreneurship, women‟s self employment and women empowerment. The concept has been successfully implemented now in Sikkim and it has become the best tool to improve the social and economic development.

The Minister informed about various issues regarding Organic Mission and said that the State today has crossed many milestones of development under the leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Pawan Chamling. He called for collective participation while executing their responsibilities. Horticulture & Cash Crop Development Department, Secretary Shri Khorlo Bhutia in his address appreciated the efforts of SHGs in enhancing the agricultural production in State. He also cautioned that, as the Sikkim became the Organic State, so the responsibility on the progressive farmers and SHGs should enhance enormously to ensure sustainability of food/vegetables production in the State. He also urged the farmers to take full advantage of the schemes/initiatives and the availability of every opportunity provided by the State Government. He said that we need to promote culture, traditions and food habits of our state for which department will provide with all the assistance. Smt. Phurmit Lepcha, Chairperson Welfare Board welcomed everyone and briefed about the Self Help Groups. The programme was also attended by Mayor Shri Shakti Singh Choudhary, Deputy Mayor Smt Lassey Doma, Secretary SJE&W Department Sarala Rai, Director H&CCD Department Shri D. K. Bhandari, progressive farmers and senior officials of government departments.

