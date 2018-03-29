SPCC resents Maneka Gandhi’s “Best CM of India” remark

Suman Agarwal

Gangtok, 28 Mar : Sikkim Pradesh Congress Committee (SPCC) has voiced its strongly resentment against Union Minister Maneka Gandhi’s ‘best chief minister of India’ remark in praise of Chief Minister Pawan Chamling during her recent visit to Sikkim asserting that it showed that she had no knowledge about the real picture of Sikkim.

“Just a few days ago, some of the BJP workers were roughed up by goons in Namchi, but instead of raising the issue with the CM, the Union Minister praise him as the ‘Best CM of India’. To call someone-who neither has vision nor principle-as the best CM without understanding the real condition and status of Sikkim is a huge disappointment and does not go in favour of the people of the state. The CM is well known for changing alliances from the UPA to the NDA and now the TMC party and its leaders. Such high praises for the chief minister by the Union Minister without having any knowledge about the ground reality of Sikkim is very demoralizing,” SPCC stated in its press release.

