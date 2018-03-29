All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Aviation

Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation visits Pakyong Airport

Pakyong, 29th March: (IPR) Shri Rajiv Nayan Choubey, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India made a visit to the Pakyong Airport today. He was accompanied by the Chief Secretary of Sikkim, Shri A.K,Shrivastava, Secretary Tourism and Civil Aviation Department Shri Puneet Kansal, DC (East) Shri Prabhakar Verma, SDM(Pakyong) Shri Yadav K.Sharma, Member Planning AAI, Executive Director AAI, Director AAI, General Manager AAI, representatives from DGCA and Spicejet Operations.

Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation took detailed stock of the progress of work at the Terminal Building , the runway and addressed other technical issues which needed to be resolved before the inauguration of the airport. During the presentation on the Pakyong Airport, various subject matters such as the masterplan, technicalities, refueling and other components were discussed and he instructed the different parties to expedite the work so that completion could be done during the discussed stipulated time frame.

The preparedness of the Airport for inauguration was the focal point of the meeting and deliberations were also held on the beautification, indoor traditional decorations and interiors for which the State Government has been entrusted with the job of completing it by April end.

Shri Rajiv Nayan Choubey expressed his happiness and congratulated everyone involved for the remarkable job. He expressed his satisfaction at the outcome and asked everyone to expedite the work for completion of the airport.

Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation along with the Chief Secretary also called on the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Sikkim at his official residence at Mintokgang. He expressed his happiness and thanked the Chief Minister of Sikkim and the Chief Secretary for providing their constant help and support in the timely completion of the airport. They also discussed about the possibility of inauguration of the airport during the first fortnight of June 2018. It was also informed that the plan for inauguration to tentative June was shifted due to last minute final urgent technical works and procedures.

IPR

