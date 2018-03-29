All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Agriculture

Pakyong gets ‘Evening Organic Vegetable Market’

Raja Chhetri Report

Pakyong gets 'Evening Organic Vegetable Market'

Pakyong gets ‘Evening Organic Vegetable Market’

Pakyong, 29 Mar : Adding yet another feather on cap of Pakyong Sub-Division in developmental work and for ease of people, the 24-Gnathang Machong Area MLA Sh DT Lepcha who is also the Cabinet Minister gifted Organic Market in behalf of the Chief Minister of Sikkim Sh Pawan Chamling , CM Sh Pawan Chamling who is also the regarded pivotal internationally acclaimed personality steering Organic Farming / Mission in the state of Sikkim enabling state of Sikkim to become 1st Organic State of India.

Today, here at Walker Street in Pakyong amid colorful musical and cultural event the Agriculture & Horti Culture Minister Sh Som Nath Poudyal as Chief Guest and Sh Hemendra Adhikari MLA Rhenock constituency as Special Guest inaugurated “Evening Organic Vegetable Market”.

Grand Opening Of "Evenie Market" at Walker Street, Pakyong

Grand Opening Of “Evenie Market” at Walker Street, Pakyong

