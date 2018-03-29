All for Joomla All for Webmasters
ISRO's GSAT 6A satellite set for launch from Sriharikota today

Gangtok , 29 Mar : ISRO is all set to launch the GSAT 6A communication satellite from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota today. The communication satellite will be carried by a GSLV Mk II rocket.

The flight today will GSLV’s twelfth flight. The rocket will be launched from the second launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre at 4:56 PM today.

GSAT 6A is aimed at providing mobile communication through hand-held ground terminals, 6m diameter unfurlable antenna for a communication link for S-band and a 0.8m fixed antenna for hub communication link in C band frequency that can be useful in satellite-based mobile communication applications.

The satellite, weighing 2,140 kg, has a mission life of 10 years. The satellite will be put into the orbit approximately 17 minutes after the rocket’s launch.

Improvements have also been made in the rocket as well. The GSLV rocket carrying the satellite will have high thrust induction in the second stage. The rocket will also be using electro-chemical automation in place of the electro-hydraulic actuation system.

