Sanjay Agarwal

Rangpo, 29 Mar : On 25 March evening reportedly a bizarre incident took place at Jholungay Bridge below Sikkim Manipal Institute of Technology (SMIT) in Majhitar. A young final year student of BCA course Sushant Subba was unfortunately swept away by the river Tista while he along with his colleagues had been to the riverside. Despite all efforts being pressed the body has not been traced even after 3 days.

