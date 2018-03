Rudra Kaushik

Gayzing , 28 Mar : At Sakyong West Sikkim , a devil father named Nand Kumar Rai who is alleged to have tried slitting baby girl throat with machet in December 2017 when baby was mere 1.3 years. Today, father around 3:30 PM in evening alleged by wife Kabita Rai that he snatched baby now 1.5 years old named Jharna Rai from her lap and smashed on ground as well as smashed with stone.

More Details Awaited..

