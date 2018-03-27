Video: ‘Jhandi Dara’ unexplored tourism destination in Pakyong, East Sikkim

Raja Chhetri

Pakyong , 26 Mar : There are scores of tourist attraction places in the tiny Himalayan State of Sikkim out of which there are some places known for its unique topology. One such natural place is viewpoint located in Pakyong Sub-Division in East Sikkim. The unique natural viewpoint is unlike any other viewpoint which is located on the hill-top at several thousand feet height that mesmerizes everyone visiting this ‘unexplored’ spot of Sikkim.

It takes all most 40 minutes from Pakyong town uphill towards tourism village cum home stay spot named popularly ‘Yaakten Village’ which is near Pakyong Airport, having reached Yaakten one should walk on foot steep uphill which again takes nearly 1 hour to reach this place called ‘Jhandi Dara’.

On auspicious Ramnawami a puja is carried in the peak of this place in Hindu and Buddhist rituals, the Jhanda (Holy Flag) is replaced annually on an auspicious day. The name Jhandi Dara means ‘Flag Hill’ in Nepali.

While the documentary was prepared on 26 March 2018 we could only show nearby visible hills whereas the majestic Mt. Kanchenjunga lost due to poor visibility which indeed is the major attraction that is must for the visitors to watch the galore wide and clear especially during the clear skies.

Documentary Video

