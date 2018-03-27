All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Tourism

Video: ‘Jhandi Dara’ unexplored tourism destination in Pakyong, East Sikkim

Posted on

Raja Chhetri

Pakyong , 26 Mar : There are scores of tourist attraction places in the tiny Himalayan State of Sikkim out of which there are some places known for its unique topology. One such natural place is viewpoint located in Pakyong Sub-Division in East Sikkim. The unique natural viewpoint is unlike any other viewpoint which is located on the hill-top at several thousand feet height that mesmerizes everyone visiting this ‘unexplored’ spot of Sikkim.

It takes all most 40 minutes from Pakyong town uphill towards tourism village cum home stay spot named popularly ‘Yaakten Village’ which is near Pakyong Airport, having reached Yaakten one should walk on foot steep uphill which again takes nearly 1 hour to reach this place called ‘Jhandi Dara’.
On auspicious Ramnawami a puja is carried in the peak of this place in Hindu and Buddhist rituals, the Jhanda (Holy Flag) is replaced annually on an auspicious day. The name Jhandi Dara means ‘Flag Hill’ in Nepali.

While the documentary was prepared on 26 March 2018 we could only show nearby visible hills whereas the majestic Mt. Kanchenjunga lost due to poor visibility which indeed is the major attraction that is must for the visitors to watch the galore wide and clear especially during the clear skies.

Documentary Video Below 

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

SKM-SSP Teams to Uproot SDF Party SKM-SSP Teams to Uproot SDF Party
2.6K
State

SKM-SSP Teams to Uproot SDF Party
Namchi Police rescue two child from local restaurant Namchi Police rescue two child from local restaurant
2.3K
Crime

Namchi Police rescue two child from local restaurant
‘Don’t lose hope’ urges Bimal Gurung to supporters after SC verdict    ‘Don’t lose hope’ urges Bimal Gurung to supporters after SC verdict   
1.4K
State

‘Don’t lose hope’ urges Bimal Gurung to supporters after SC verdict   
State level workshop on Assessment of Liveability Indices for Sikkim held in Gangtok State level workshop on Assessment of Liveability Indices for Sikkim held in Gangtok
1.4K
Govt

State level workshop on Assessment of Liveability Indices for Sikkim held in Gangtok
Forest Min TW Lepcha inaugurates Forest Guest House at Hiley , West Sikkim Forest Min TW Lepcha inaugurates Forest Guest House at Hiley , West Sikkim
1.4K
Tourism

Forest Min TW Lepcha inaugurates Forest Guest House at Hiley , West Sikkim
SKM raises suspicion over CMSS SKM raises suspicion over CMSS
1.3K
State

SKM raises suspicion over CMSS
1.2K
Video

Sikkim High Court Bench of Jus Bhaskar Raj Pradhan quashed SPSC Recruitment Notification 2017
Pawan Chamling sponsored 'Goondas' attacked on us : DB Chauhan Pawan Chamling sponsored 'Goondas' attacked on us : DB Chauhan
1.0K
1
State

Pawan Chamling sponsored ‘Goondas’ attacked on us : BJP Sikkim President
Sikkim bodybuilders set eyes on 11th Mr. India & 6th Physique Sports Nat'l Body Building Championship 2018 Sikkim bodybuilders set eyes on 11th Mr. India & 6th Physique Sports Nat'l Body Building Championship 2018
1.0K
Sports

Sikkim bodybuilders set eyes on 11th Mr. India & 6th Physique Sports Nat’l Body Building Championship 2018
Sikkim Police SHO dies in a vehicle accident at Sevoke, two other severely injured Sikkim Police SHO dies in a vehicle accident at Sevoke, two other severely injured
991
Crime

Sikkim Police SHO dies in a vehicle accident at Sevoke, two other severely injured
To Top

The Voice Of Sikkim Android App

%d bloggers like this: