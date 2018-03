Ajay Agarwal

Gangtok , 27 Mar : A Sikkim number tourist taxi Bolero vehicle carrying tourists hailing Kolkata (WB) while returning back to Gangtok after visiting Chhangu Lake and Sightseeing spree met an accident at 2nd Mile.

According to injured driver there were 11 of them in vehicle including him. All injured are undergoing treatment at STNM Hospital Gangtok. No any major casualties as such is reported.

More Details Awaited…

