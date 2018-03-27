All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Sikkim Jewellers Bags Excellence Awards

New Delhi, 27 Mar : Sikkim’s Renowned “Ram Chandra Pradeep Kumar Jewellers” and “Sandeep Jewellers” Bags Prestigious Excellence Awards

Recently the well known establishment of Gangtok “Ram Chandra Pradeep Kumar Jewellers and Sandeep Jewellers” has won the prestigious, India’s Most Prominent Jeweller’s, award of being the most prominent Jewellers of Sikkim.

The award was bestowed by well known Bollywood Actress Soh Ali Khan at New Delhi on 26 March 2018 recently.

In this regard the owners of establishments has thanked their staffs, the management and most importantly privileged customers, who according to Jewellers have always appreciated the designs and have kept their trust in the firm.

“This achievement motivates us to work harder and bring the best for our customers. This award also brings pride and prestige to our tiny state Sikkim and we would like to share this award with every citizen of sikkim. Thank you all for this love and support..” expressed owners.

 

