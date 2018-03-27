Sikkim hosts “International Seminar on Quantum Physics and Emptiness in Buddhist Philosophy”

Gangtok, March 27: (IPR) An International Seminar on Quantum Physics and Emptiness in Buddhist Philosophy by the Namgyal Institute of Tibetology under the auspices of the Government of Sikkim was held at Chintan Bhawan today. The two day seminar which started today had the presence of the Hon’ble Governor, Shri Shriniwas Patil, President NIT and Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Pawan Chamling in the inaugural ceremony.

The Hon’ble Governor in his address said that he is happy the Institute has decided to venture out from its traditional role of being a custodian and researcher of ancient art, texts and knowledge to delve into the highly cerebral field of quantum physics and study its correlation with our own Buddhist concept of ‘emptiness’. He said that we should build a society on the foundation of knowledge and that scholars, both of science and spirituality should bring together the two seemingly different compartments of the subject and utilize it for common good of society and mankind. The Governor also informed about the State Government’s decision to establish the State’s first Buddhist University which was announced by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Sikkim during the 80 th birthday celebration of His Holiness the Dalai Lama on July 6, 2015.

The Hon’ble Chief Minister in his inaugural address welcomed all the learned scholars and scientists from overseas as well as from the country. He said that Social Emotional Learning has drawn incredible attention and popularity in the scientific world, to teach the youngsters the basic human values such as compassion, understanding, gratitude etc. He said that all religions have sprung from thoughts and wisdom of great men and hoped that today’s discussion would throw a new insight by all the renowned people sitting today.

Earlier the programme started with the lighting of lamps and auspicious chanting by the NIT Sowa Rigpa students which was followed by the welcome address by Director, NIT Shri Tashi Densapa. A brief overview of the seminar was presented by Prof Sisir Roy, the Convener who talked about the concepts of modern Physics and modern Philosophy. The keynote addresses were delivered by Prof. Nicolas Gisin who gave an overview from the Science perspective and by Prof. Alan Wallace who gave an insight from the Buddhist perspective. An address was also delivered by Ven. Geshe Ngawang Samten, Vice Chancellor, CIHTS.

