Eyes set on crucial meeting between Pawan Chamling and Binay Tamang

Suman Agarwal

Gangtok , 27 Mar : All eyes are set on the crucial meeting between the Chief Minister of Sikkim, Pawan Chamling and GTA Chairman, Binay Tamang which takes place in Gangtok today.

The meeting between the two leaders is expected to improve the relationship between Sikkim and its neighbour West Bengal.

The meeting comes soon after the recent meeting of the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with Chief Minister Pawan Chamling at Uttarkanya on March 16 where both talked about maintaining a cordial relationship.

The relationship between the two states had hit rough waters after Tamang and Banerjee blamed Sikkim for unrest in Darjeeling, stating that the neighbouring state gets benefited if trouble erupts in the Hills.

“If there is unrest in Darjeeling, Sikkim gets benefited. I want peace to prevail in Sikkim. Darjeeling is as beautiful a place as Sikkim or even Switzerland. If there is unrest in Darjeeling, tourists flock to Sikkim,” Mamata was quoted saying.

Similarly, Tamang had also warned Sikkim not to interfere in the matters of Darjeeling hills.

However, all acrimonies were buried after the two CMs met in Siliguri earlier this month.

After the meeting both the CMs had maintained that misunderstanding between them was over and that the Darjeeling issue has become past now. They also assured each other of cooperation.

Soon after, Tamang had expressed his desire to meet Chamling in Gangtok to pave way for an improved relationship.

Several key issues are expected to be discussed during the meeting including the construction of Sevoke and Rangpo rail line, use of drilling technology, and not explosives, during construction, provision of social welfare projects for the people living in villages between Sevoke to Rangpo etc.

