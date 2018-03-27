All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Crime

Explosion in Dzongu Village of North Sikkim

Posted on

Deepak Sharma

Explosion in Dzongu Village of North Sikkim

Explosion in Dzongu Village of North Sikkim

Mangan, 26 Mar : The several houses at Laven ward under Linthem-Lingdem GPU and Lingzya ward under Sakyong-Pentong GPU of Dzongu North Sikkim have developed cracks and are damaged because of the unexpected explosion at the project site of Himagiri Power Project at Lingzya, Upper Dzongu.

It is learnt that explosion occurred at Magazine house at around 8:00 PM at Tikdaa (lingzya) on 24 March night.

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Dzongu, along with the Block Development Officer yesterday visited the spot to take stock of damages and causes.

The case is under investigation and people will be compensated for their property damage after assessment and there are no reports of casualties as per administration information.

More Details Awaited ..

Comments

