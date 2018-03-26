Union Minister MS Gandhi all praise for Sikkim Anganwadis

Suman Agarwal

Gangtok, 26 Mar : Union Minister for Women and Child Development Meneka S Gandhi today hailed the commendable work being done by the Anganwadis of the state and expressed her happiness that there were no cases of malnutrition in Sikkim.

Speaking to reporters during her visit to Upper Chandmari ICDS Centre, the Union Minister said that she had a positive interaction with the children, parents and the local community and was pleased to find that the ICDS was working well in Sikkim.

Adding further, she expressed her delight that the children in the local residence looked well nourished and complimented the efforts and good work being done by the Anganwadis.

The Minister informed that she had already given Rs. 19 crore for the development of ICDS centres in the state.

She also articulated that Sikkim was doing well in all the parameters at the national level and commended the State for doing exceptionally well in areas like organic farming, wildlife etc. and assured to extend all help possible from her side on the demands of the state.

