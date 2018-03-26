All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Govt

Union Cabinet Minister Smt Maneka Gandhi calls on CM Shri Pawan Chamling

Suman Agarwal

Gangtok , 26 Mar: Union Minister for Women & Child Development, Maneka Gandhi, who is on a three days visit to Sikkim, met Chief Minister Pawan Chamling at his official residence in Mintogang, Gangtok today.

In a brief interaction, the Chief Minister informed the Union Minister about the various initiatives undertaken by the State Government for the protection and conservation of environment, such as ban on use of plastics, ban on killing of wildlife and organic farming etc.

Appreciating the efforts of the State Government in various spheres, particularly towards organic farming and ant-rabies campaign, Minister Gandhi mentioned that Sikkim was the only state in the country to earmark fund in the annual budget for animal welfare.

The Minister further articulated that Sikkim being the first Organic State of the world should be a teacher to the rest of the country and the world in this form of farming and also assured financial support for the upgradation of the state government plant manufacturing THR (Take-Home Ration).

The CM in return assured full support and assistance in making her constituency, Pilibhit, fully organic

He also offered to provide specialised trainers on organic farming for any state wanting to adopt 100% organic lifestyle.

 Chamling further expressed his gratitude to the Union Minister for calling him the ‘Best CM of India’ and hoped to live up to her expectations.

“Delighted to have had a wonderful interaction with Shri. Pawan Kumar Chamling ji, Hon’ble CM of Sikkim. The tranquility of the state is enchanting. Sikkim has to its credit the honour of being the first fully-organic state,” the Union Minister twitted after the meeting.

