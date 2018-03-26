Union Cabinet Minister Smt Maneka Gandhi calls on CM Shri Pawan Chamling

Gangtok (PIB) , 26 Mar : Hon’ble Union Minister of Women & Child Development, Smt. Maneka Gandhi called on the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Sikkim Shri Pawan Chamling at his official residence in Mintogang today.

Extending a warm welcome to the Union Minister, Shri Chamling has apprised the Minister about some of the key initiatives taken by the state Government, especially in the light of sustainable development goals.

The CM has offered to provide specialised trainers on organic farming for any state wanting to adopt a 100% organic lifestyle.

The Union Minister has suggested that organic produce of Sikkim such as millets can be processed and packaged into readymade nutrients.The Minister has appreciated the State of Sikkim for its leadership in Organic Farming and has assured the chief minister on the financial support for upgradation of the state government plant manufacturing THR (Take-Home Ration).

The union Minister has visited the Freedom Shelter Home, a centre that helps children to wean away from substance abuse & provides vocational training for proper rehabilitation.

The Union Minister has also visited the Rumtek Monastery in Sikkim, which is also called the Dharmachakra Centre. (PIB)

Suman Agarwal

Gangtok , 26 Mar: Union Minister for Women & Child Development, Maneka Gandhi, who is on a three days visit to Sikkim, met Chief Minister Pawan Chamling at his official residence in Mintogang, Gangtok today.

In a brief interaction, the Chief Minister informed the Union Minister about the various initiatives undertaken by the State Government for the protection and conservation of environment, such as ban on use of plastics, ban on killing of wildlife and organic farming etc.

Appreciating the efforts of the State Government in various spheres, particularly towards organic farming and ant-rabies campaign, Minister Gandhi mentioned that Sikkim was the only state in the country to earmark fund in the annual budget for animal welfare.

The Minister further articulated that Sikkim being the first Organic State of the world should be a teacher to the rest of the country and the world in this form of farming and also assured financial support for the upgradation of the state government plant manufacturing THR (Take-Home Ration).

The CM in return assured full support and assistance in making her constituency, Pilibhit, fully organic

He also offered to provide specialised trainers on organic farming for any state wanting to adopt 100% organic lifestyle.

Chamling further expressed his gratitude to the Union Minister for calling him the ‘Best CM of India’ and hoped to live up to her expectations.

“Delighted to have had a wonderful interaction with Shri. Pawan Kumar Chamling ji, Hon’ble CM of Sikkim. The tranquility of the state is enchanting. Sikkim has to its credit the honour of being the first fully-organic state,” the Union Minister twitted after the meeting.

Like this: Like Loading...