Smt Maneka Gandhi visits ‘One Stop Centre’

Hon’ble Union Minister for Women & Child Development, Government of India, Smt. Maneka Gandhi called on the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Sikkim Shri Pawan Chamling at his official residence at Mintogang today.

Extending a warm welcome to the Union Minister, Shri Chamling apprised her about some of the key initiatives taken by the State Government, especially in the light of Sustainable Development Goals. The Union Minister commended the State of Sikkim for its exemplary leadership in Organic Farming. She made a special mention about the propagation of Orchids of Sikkim, and suggested that Sikkim should now look into areas like cloning and explore avenues where Orchids can be of use, such as jewellery etc. She suggested that the Orchids of Sikkim can be sent to places like Mumbai for the same.

Complimenting the Chief Minister for his laudable initiatives and consistent leadership, Smt. Gandhi stated that Shri. Pawan Chamling is probably the best Chief Minister in the Country.

Smt. Gandhi further suggested that Organic produce of Sikkim such as millets can be processed and packaged into readymade nutrients, which is a great source for development of one’s IQ.

The Union Minister also lauded the unique environmental initiatives taken by the Government of Sikkim and made a particular mention of all-round hygiene and cleanliness in the State.

Chief Minister Shri Pawan Chamling thanked the Union Minister for her visit to Sikkim and wished her a fruitful and comfortable stay.

Union Minister for Women & Child Development, Government of India, Smt Maneka Gandhi addressed a press conference this evening at Raj Bhawan.

Speaking to the media, the Minister informed that the Ministry under her charge is committed to provide all possible assistance to the State Government to strengthen and improve its Women and Child Care Institutions. When asked about her experiences from the field visit to various Centres today, the Minister informed that the most of the Centres are well maintained with requisite infrastructure and manpower but have still not been able to reach out to the desired target population. She specifically raised concern about the One Stop Crisis Centre at Lumsey which has seen only 59 reported cases in the last one year. She urged the media fraternity to help spread awareness and publicize this unique Centre so that more women in distress can come forward to avail the services available under one roof.

Speaking about her meeting with the State Chief Minister this morning, Smt Gandhi said that she requested the Chief Minister to offer the resources and help to convert the whole of India into an organic farming country. “I sought his help in this regard so that everybody benefits. I will be very happy if I get help to turn at least my constituency organic to start with,” she stated. Smt Gandhi added that she would go back and discuss with the Central Government to ask Sikkim’s technical support to impart training on Organic Farming to the rest of the States. Commending the State Government’s initiative to go fully Organic, the Minister stated that Sikkim is the only State in the country where Organic Farming is initiated by the State Government.

The Union Minister also lauded the environmental initiatives of the State Government such as ban on use of plastic, ban on grazing and felling trees, and poaching of wild animals. She also stated that the Orchids of the State have a unique identity and should be propagated and spread throughout the country. The youth should get into this field and more people should try greenhouse agriculture, she stated. The Government of India offers numerous incentives for Green House Agriculture and hence the youth of Sikkim should explore this area, she suggested.

Asked about her general observation about Sikkim, the Minister stated that she really liked the pristine beauty and cleanliness of the place. “The pedestrian walkway along M.G. Marg is such a good and happy idea, I wish we can implement this elsewhere,” she expressed.

When asked about the Ministry’s take on the alarming rise in human trafficking especially from the North Eastern States, the Minister replied that under her initiative, a Bill on Anti Trafficking has been introduced in the Parliament in the current Session. She added that the Bill in its present form is the best in the World and will give a huge respite to victims of trafficking, especially in terms of rehabilitating them.

The Minister also shared some of her personal interventions in the field of women and child development, care and protection namely Child Line, Khoya Paya, She-Box etc.

Replying to a query on the Government’s take on Rehabilitation of trafficked women who have been forced into prostitution, the Minister replied that activities like cooking, bakery etc which have been experimented in places like Pune, Maharashtra, have been successful to rehabilitate these women and given them an opportunity to pursue a sustainable livelihood. “If the State Government comes out with a scheme for rehabilitation of trafficked women, I will be more than happy to provide every assistance,” she stated.

On a question about the implementation of Six Months Maternity Leave Benefit to working women in Sikkim, the Minister stated that the State Government should immediately implement it. “I will speak to the Chief Minister about this and seek his intervention,” she stated.